Radio show has kept people connected during the pandemic

We take listening to the radio for granted. But in the past couple of years, it has become a lifeline of sorts to many people. King’s Ronnie Littlejohn hosts “The Gumbo Kitchen” Friday nights on JAZZ.FM91. And listeners have reached out in record numbers during the pandemic.

With people starting to stay indoors and wait out the winter, air quality is a number one concern. Fortunately for homeowners, there are many products to help maintain pure air in your home. One is JS Innovation’s Vanguard 2.0, a combination air purifier and dehumidifier all in one.

The annual Portraits of Giving hit King last week, showcasing York’s finest. Portraits of Giving is committed to celebrating York Region Leaders and individuals who demonstrate Social Responsibility. The annual initiative celebrates and inspires our community across York Region municipalities to “keep on giving.”

Key findings from an independent report on the Flight PS752 tragedy shows more damning evidence against Iran. And the organization behind it is hoping the world will take notice and keep pushing for justice. “The Lonely Fight for Justice, An Investigative Analysis on the Ukraine International Airline,” was released during a Zoom webinar last week. The comprehensive, 217-page fact-finding report was led by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

The world is getting smaller and smaller, thanks to technology. Some clever companies are bringing human beings closer together with some amazing, innovative technology. Timekettle Technologies presents its WT2 Edge, an unrivalled earbud translation device. The WT2 Edge, just launched in North America, is a perfect gizmo for any traveller or business person.

Local Tim Hortons outlets raised more than $8,000 to be donated to King Township Food Bank. Restaurant owners from King City and Nobleton are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to King Township Food Bank this fall.

Consumers are demanding more when it comes to their home essentials. A move to a cleaner environment hasn’t gone unnoticed. A Canadian couple has answered the call, creating a unique sustainable steel candle that never melts. Everlasting Candle provides “endless” clean burning ambiance to every home. The real flame candle combines an elegant design and ambiance in this totally new take on a household staple.

Even after half a century in business, a Schomberg company sees endless opportunities. B.C. Instruments, with humble beginnings in Pottageville, marks its 50th anniversary. Theirs is a marvellous “hard work pays off” story and it’s one they’re happy to share. What keeps the company front and centre is their commitment to quality and precision machining solutions. They, along with their select customers, all have a “relentless drive to improve.”

King’s Len Mizzoni is hoping to make some spirits bright this holiday season with a new Christmas song. “My Christmas Tree” is getting a huge push on the radio, especially south of the border. Mizzoni said the song is particularly special to him.

Canadians waste a tremendous amount of food each year. Roughly half of it is organic material that can be composted and put to good use. Some residents have composting bins or backyard units, but a Canadian company has created a countertop unit to bring recycling indoors. For those with kitchen compost buckets, you know full well the drawbacks – odours, fruit flies and mess. The Tero, created by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valerie Laliberte, transforms food waste into a natural fertilizer, in just a few hours. Residents can take this newly composted material and feed their plants, lawns and gardens.