Headline News

Council approves tax hike of of 0.75% for increased service enhancements

November 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The Township of King has approved a 0.75-per-cent increase for additional service enhancements in the Township’s portion of the 2022 Budget, maintaining the base tax increase of zero per cent.
King’s operating budget for 2022 is $47.3 million and the capital budget is $56.4 million for a total budget of $103.7 million.
Township council approved the budget at the Nov. 15 council meeting. The average increase for the Township portion of municipal tax works out to 1.11% between 2018 and 2022.
The 2022 budgets will give residents some enhanced services, while still towing the line on keeping increases near zero.
Staff delivered their 2022 Operating Budget and Business Plans, with an initial .16% tax hike. A move led by Mayor Steve Pellegrini saw the increase inch up to .75% to include some added services and additional funds set aside for the new Township Wide Recreation Centre.
Roughly $127,000 extra is being allocated to the centre, with further contributions earmarked in 2023 and 2024. Council also opted to direct a little over $100,000 towards a permit coordinator, hiring a part-time student for horticulture, weekend staff at Cold Creek and winter maintenance of trails and pathways.
The Township reached out to residents for their input, hosting an online public information session and gathering input through an online survey before proposing the increase to council.
Council directed staff to keep the 2022 increase as close as possible to zero per cent to continue supporting taxpayers during the pandemic, while still offering quality services.
The Township portion of King’s annual property tax funds operating budgets to fund current service levels, programs, and services as well as capital infrastructure.
This includes snow removal from roads and sidewalks, road and bridge repairs and maintenance, fire and emergency services, parks, arenas, facilities and library branches.
Some major capital projects include the Township-Wide Recreation Centre, $75.8 million (2018-2024); bridge and culvert rehabilitation, $2 million a year; Tasca Community Park, Phase 2, $1.4 million; Cold Creek Conservation Area restoration, $650,000; Osin Community Park, $542,000; trail development, $200,000 (2022 and 2023).
“At King Township, we recognize the challenges taxpayers have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why council instructed staff to find a way to achieve a zero-per-cent tax impact in the Township portion of the 2022 budget with 0.75 per cent in service enhancements. Our King team responded with a budget that continues to offer a great quality of life here in King.
“Our Township has a tradition of keeping the Township portion of taxes low. King leads the way in the GTA with an average 1.11-per-cent increase over the past five years,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
He added that council is “extremely respectful” of residents’ hard-earned tax dollars during these unprecedented times. The enhancements are what residents have come to expect, he said.
In creating the budget, staff found more than $500,000 in efficiencies through reducing paper, lower consulting fees, purchasing equipment instead of leasing, and more. The mayor observed that staff “turned over every rock to find loose change, in terms of efficiencies.”
Daniel Kostopoulos, CAO, said he’s pleased with how the finance team and all departments found savings to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, approving a zero-per-cent increase in 2021 and maintaining the base tax increase of zero per cent for 2022.
“This will increasingly be a challenge as we experience the impact of record-breaking inflation rates of more than four per cent. The Township is facing increasing costs in the materials we buy, construction project costs, daily operation that includes fuel and electricity, and the decreased availability and increased costs of buying or renting vehicles for Township business.
“We will need to fully assess the impact of inflation on Township services and ensure we are prepared for the future,” he noted.
While councillors may have been reluctant at first, they all believed the minor increase was responsible.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said she had “sticker shock” over the new Recreation Centre but agreed putting aside funds, and providing extra services were warranted.
Councillor David Boyd said council has made bold decisions to hold the tax increases at zero and in many areas, the Township simply had to do without. He said residents have a certain expectation and this budget delivers.
The typically frugal Councillor Bill Cober also said saving for the Recreation Centre was responsible. He likened it to buying a new house, but not having enough money to buy furniture.
Final taxes will include the portion from York Region and the school boards.
The budget presentation details are posted on King’s website at king.ca/budget.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

B.C. Instruments prides itself on being the supplier of choice

Even after half a century in business, a Schomberg company sees endless opportunities. B.C. Instruments, with humble beginnings in Pottageville, marks its 50th anniversary. Theirs is a marvellous “hard work pays off” story and it’s one they’re happy to share. What keeps the company front and centre is their commitment to quality and precision machining solutions. They, along with their select customers, all have a “relentless drive to improve.”

Mizzoni spreads cheer with new Christmas song

King’s Len Mizzoni is hoping to make some spirits bright this holiday season with a new Christmas song. “My Christmas Tree” is getting a huge push on the radio, especially south of the border. Mizzoni said the song is particularly special to him.

Tero changes the way we recycle at home

Canadians waste a tremendous amount of food each year. Roughly half of it is organic material that can be composted and put to good use. Some residents have composting bins or backyard units, but a Canadian company has created a countertop unit to bring recycling indoors. For those with kitchen compost buckets, you know full well the drawbacks – odours, fruit flies and mess. The Tero, created by Elizabeth Coulombe and Valerie Laliberte, transforms food waste into a natural fertilizer, in just a few hours. Residents can take this newly composted material and feed their plants, lawns and gardens.

Lady Eaton’s cart rolls into King

In King Township we are fortunate to have had several famous residents who have helped to put us on the map. While we often share their stories in the exhibitions we host, we are not always lucky enough to receive artifacts used by them to help tell these stories. So you can imagine how thrilled we were to hear that a cart owned by Lady Eaton was not only still in existence, but being offered to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in pristine condition.

Memorial Tree Planting by the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

State-of-the-art animal hospital progressing

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Guide Light offers added protection for homeowners

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Roomba is your home’s best AI accessory

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Kingbridge Hub a magnet for innovative collaboration

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

Collaboration attests to the importance of maintaining sustainable forests

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

Commentary

From a spark to a flame, it all starts with us

The well used saying, every journey starts with a single step, is not only true, it’s impactful. It goes much deeper than the imprint of our foot in the dirt. Everything important that we do in life, and even those less exciting things, all start with us.

Mirrors can never reflect our true selves

When you look in the mirror, what do you see? What more can you bring out and what more can you give? These may not be questions we routinely ask ourselves, but perhaps they should be part of our daily ritual, like brushing our teeth or skipping breakfast.

Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

There’s no question we’re living in interesting times. The oft-heard phrase “when I was your age …” still holds true today. And yes, I did walk through three-foot-high snow drifts to catch my bus in rural Caledon back in the day. There’s no denying that the world, society, technology, have all experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past couple of decades.

Our final destination will be ‘home’

Lately I’ve felt that my get-up-and-go has got up and gone, but I’m not sure where. Sure, I’m blessed. I have a strong-as-steel wife and unique children – a family that would make anyone proud. Sometimes, it dawns on me must how old I am and I slump a bit in my chair. There’s no way in hell I’m looking forward to another birthday ending in 0. Home is where most of us are safe, and find warmth, comfort and joy. It’s a place we can relax, be ourselves, and escape from the rain and sleet outside the door.

What is the meaning of life, the universe and everything?

Plato once said that an unexamined life is not worth living. But Kurt Vonnegut wryly asked “what if that if the examined life turns out to be a clunker as well?” Many people over the millennia have tried to answer this seemingly impossible question. I always liked the response from late author Douglas Adams, who wrote the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series. Put simply, it’s 42.

Worrying about what’s next? Just look up!

Nihil fit ex nihilo – Nothing comes from nothing. This is part of a thesis first argued by Greek philosopher Parmenides. It is associated with ancient Greek cosmology, contending there is no break in between a world that did not exist and one that did, since it could not be created “ex nihilo” in the first place.

Life is meant to be challenging and hard at times

I was sucked back in my chair by a force of self-examination recently. To sum up the experience, we’re living our lives all wrong. That may be a bold statement, but from personal experience, and observations from 30-plus years in the journalism game, I think most of us still don’t have it figured out.

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open