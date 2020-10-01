Times have changed, but standards shouldn’t

In King Township we are fortunate to have had several famous residents who have helped to put us on the map. While we often share their stories in the exhibitions we host, we are not always lucky enough to receive artifacts used by them to help tell these stories. So you can imagine how thrilled we were to hear that a cart owned by Lady Eaton was not only still in existence, but being offered to the King Heritage & Cultural Centre in pristine condition.

The warm and sunny weather was perfect for honouring advocates and champions of the Moraine. On Sunday Oct. 24, the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust honoured donors who had passed away in recent years by planting native oak and maple trees with family and friends on the private MapleCross Nature Reserve in King Township. Oak trees are a symbol of strength, endurance and knowledge – just like the champions that were being honoured.

King is poised to be home to the country’s most advanced animal clinic. Dog Tales is putting the finishing touches on the veterinary facility that will be a showpiece for not only York, but the entire province and beyond. Building is progressing on the facility owned by the renowned King animal rescue facility. Situated on a beautiful rural landscape on the 19th Sideroad, the veterinary hospital is a work of art. It’s not only beautiful, but it will be the most technologically advanced facility of its kind.

Personal safety has been at the forefront during the pandemic. While all eyes have been on COVID, personal protection doesn’t stop there. For rural and urban residents, one simple device can save lives. For Tony Nowzari, that’s the motivation behind his Guide Light, currently in use in communities across the province and Alberta.

Humans may still be on top of the food chain, but artificial intelligence is quickly gaining ground. Our home is our sanctuary, and what better way to outfit it than with the latest, smartest technology. According to Consumer Reports, it’s expected that the robotic vacuum market will grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. I’s clear that robotic vacuums will continue to be a central feature in many homes in the future. The iRobot Roomba vacuum does all the work for you, while you venture out into the world again. Coming home is a joy, thanks to this level of intelligent cleaning.

Planting a seed and watching it grow and mature is a magical thing. Equally impressive is helping human ingenuity germinate. That’s the mantra behind the driving forces of the Kingbridge Centre’s Innovation Hub. It’s almost an altruistic passion to bring together the brightest risk-takers to find solutions to society’s biggest problems.

The importance of Canada’s forests can not be understated. In fact, forestry and forest products are integral to the economic, social and environmental health of our citizens. The strong symbiotic relationship to our forests was stressed by an expert panel during a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Kingbridge Innovation Hub.

You can have your cake and eat it, too. Today’s cutting edge designers are finding unique and appealing ways of merging style and technology into a category all its own. One such designer is Koble, which prides itself on “smart” furniture and lighting.

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.