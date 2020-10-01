Commentary

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

September 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

We cannot stop the passage of time.
Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun.
We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive?
Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?
It’s no surprise that Canadians are frantically searching for “down time” from their devices and the internet.
While some in rural areas like King (and many others in the GTA) struggle to even secure decent internet sources, others find they’re paying way too much.
According to a recent study by Ernst & Young, one-in-five consumers are willing to switch broadband providers in the next year. The main reason is that 55% of respondents believe they pay too much for content they don’t watch or need. Others say they have increased concerns about security and privacy.
The pandemic upped the ante and many more Canadians found themselves hooked up and connected. We’ve all drank the proverbial Kool-Aid and almost each and every device we own – phone, computer, tablet and TV – are connected to the internet.
Sure, it’s convenient, really cool, but also really expensive. In our household with three children, our digital bill is the highest monthly expense, next to our mortgage. That’s crazy.
But in today’s world, it’s almost a necessity.
With one child still in high school, access to the internet for homework is vital. Teachers are using Google Classroom and D2L to accept assignments. Kids today not only have to have access to a decent computer and strong internet service, they’ve had to become proficient at navigating these platforms.
Heaven help us all if the internet went down for a period of time!
As a parent who believes he’s somewhat intelligent and articulate, even I have trouble with these uploads, downloads, rubrics and slideshows.
Most of us prefer to get our service from one provider, but that’s not always easy or possible.
As our appetite for digital services continues to grow, there’s a need for a centralized digital home system.
I’ve been one of those reluctant sorts, waiting for others in my household to be tech savvy. My wife is a whiz on her iPhone and my kids are pretty smart in their own ways. I only recently started depositing cheques online, and my Petro Points card is now fully digital. I must admit that some of these do make life easy and convenient.
In the pandemic world, I’ve grown to like Zoom calls and YouTube meetings. I find the King council meetings tend to run smoothly, with only a few glitches. I watched a Chamber of Commerce debate during the election and listened to a live-streamed discussion on forests. It’s pretty cool that I can watch, even participate, from the comfort of my home or office.
The shape of things to come?
I have yet to master Facetime and Instagram, but I am a quick learner.
But again, does all this time in front of a screen – big or small – take away from our regular lives?
Maybe. But I think some of the benefits – eliminating distance, travel, commuting – are beneficial. Heck, I’ve heard that the environment actually started to breathe again, and repair itself, during the pandemic.
A time will come when we’ll be doing Zoom meetings from the comfort of our own self-driving electric car!
I must say, though, that the last year has made me yearn for the simple things in life. I’m longing to reconnect with nature, venturing into the woods, or finding a quiet sandy beach somewhere.
But that will have to wait until next summer.
My oldest daughter, who’s a passionate traveller, is going nuts because were still grounded. She’s itching to go abroad and maybe her volunteer efforts with the Red Cross will bring her some renewed optimism.
The new COVID passport will be something we have to get used to. The world is changing and we have to change with it.
But there’s a lot to be said about “old school” ways. Funny that “old school” is being embraced by the “new school.”
I met with someone last week who says he prefers actual paper and hard copy reports, to online versions. My trusty note pad and Bic are still essential tools in my business.
My digital camera has been sidelined, in favour of my smart phone, which takes pretty decent, high resolution photos. These days, almost everyone has a phone and this helps us promote more events that we can’t always get to. That’s one really good thing about technology – our community is even more connected.
However, being a people person, I’ve missed the social contact, in-person interviews and fun public events. These make you feel more engaged, more real.
I can’t wait for a return to “normal.”
Like everything in life, the key is moderation. Let’s embrace and leverage the best technology has to offer, but not at our personal expense.
We are social creatures and we long to express ourselves. We may still have to be at arm’s length from one another, but a positive outlook is fuel for our inner tanks.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags:


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Association wants new government to take the lead on PS752 investigation

The search for truth and justice never takes a break. The families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752 pressed candidates during the election to find those answers. And they’re hoping the re-elected Liberal government will be willing to take the process to the next level.

New children’s book highlights Filipino culture

Increasing cultural awareness is the aim of a new children’s book, written by a Kingscross resident. “Riley the Raccoon Goes to the Philippines,” by Jasmine Montreuil, is the first of a series of books dedicated to children in her life who grew up here and would like to learn about their cultural traditions and language outside of Canada.

CSDA offering classes in speaking, debating

The Canadian Speech and Debate Academy will finally be launching their classes virtually since the business was founded a year ago. King City native and 2016 World Debating and Public Speaking Champion Natalie Ganzhorn co-founded the business with British Columbia’s Top Speak in 2016, Jay McCauley.

Innovative LARQ Bottle delivers clean water

We have the technology to provide everyone with clean drinking water. Consumers can celebrate with the newly released LARQ Bottle that delivers clean water and eliminates dependence on single-use plastics. The LARQ Bottle featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably.

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days. Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.” The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home. For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Local efforts support Uzazi Foundation

Local efforts, led by Jo-Anne Cober, is making a difference in underserved Jamaica. Cober spearheads donations to the Uzazi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports schools in rural Jamaica. Over the past few years the list of schools has grown to 8, including one high school, according to Cober. Uzazi foundation has also created a help during these difficult times.

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Commentary

The challenges of down time, up time, no time

We cannot stop the passage of time. Our particular position in the universe sees us marking the hours, days, months and years as we circle our sun. We may think that we have plenty of time during our waking hours. But how much of that time is productive? Are we wasting time, frittering it away, and spending it needlessly?

What if the mundane just isn’t enough?

A current radio commercial notes that one of the toughest decisions adults face is what to cook for dinner each night. If you have children, you know all too well the trials and tribulations of this nightly chore. But wow, just how mundane and unimpressive our lives can be at times.

Cost of homes driving young people away

It’s been said that most of us are born, live and die within a 300-kilometre radius. For me, that’s definitely true, being born and bred right here in the GTA. And it’s true for many of my peers, except one who found his calling south of the border. Working, living, getting married and finding a home all seemed fairly straightforward for my generation.

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open