Plan Your Thanksgiving by shopping in King

September 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

King Chamber of Commerce is running a shop local campaign, named “King – It’s All Here.” 
The first initiative in the campaign is encouraging us all to provision our Thanksgiving table with food and décor that is all produced locally.
“From farm fresh turkeys to locally produced honey and wine and a huge assortment of produce straight from the Holland Marsh, we have top quality and incredibly fresh products available from our local businesses,” said Angelo Santorelli, president, King Chamber of Commerce. “It is our goal to bring businesses together and get involved in creating a stronger and even better community, for the benefit of local business and all who live in our Township.”
The 12 featured businesses are in this week’s paper, and include free ads for the participants, which are composed of both King Chamber members and non-members.
“King is bursting with hidden treasures,” said Andre Flys, owner of Pioneer Brand Honey. “Most people probably don’t know that our bees actually are brought in each spring to pollenate the apple blossoms at Pine Farms Orchard. As you can imagine, the honey they make from those blossoms is incredible. You don’t get more local than that.”
Residents of King have a lot to be thankful for. We live in a beautiful community, surrounded by unspoiled countryside. Particularly now, we are very fortunate to be able to shop away from large crowds, right here in our community. And, we can get everything we need. It’s all here.
“There is nothing like a farm fresh turkey,” said Sue Feddema from Round the Bend Farm. “We grow our turkeys right here in Kettleby. For a lot of our customers, it is a Thanksgiving tradition to order their turkey and shop at our market. Wouldn’t it be incredible if every turkey on every Thanksgiving table was raised right here in King.”
The Thanksgiving shop local initiative is the first initiative of the “King – It’s All Here” campaign which is being funded by a $60,000 grant from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce to support shopping locally.
The campaign will run from September through to the end of December and will also be supported by York Region, in conjunction with the other York Region municipalities, which also received funding. It will include full page ads, videos, social media and an on-line business directory for King Chamber members – all at no charge at all to local businesses.
For now, let’s all show how thankful we are by filling our Thanksgiving tables with products that were all shopped for right here in King.
Your local businesses will thank you.



         

