Innovative LARQ Bottle delivers clean water

September 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

We have the technology to provide everyone with clean drinking water.
Consumers can celebrate with the newly released LARQ Bottle that delivers clean water and eliminates dependence on single-use plastics.
The LARQ Bottle featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably. In a time of global crisis, LARQ’s advanced technology aims to alter consumer behavior to help battle dependence on single-use plastic, while heralding access to clean drinking water.
“We know that pure water on-the-go and stinky bottles are the two primary pain points affecting one’s adoption of reusable bottles,” said Justin Wang, Cofounder of LARQ. “LARQ’s proprietary UV-C LED technology is integrated into a beautifully designed product that delivers pure water from a self-cleaning bottle, and directly addresses these complaints.”
Following a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that resulted in $1.7 million and broke the record for the world’s largest crowd-funded hydration campaign, the LARQ Bottle is now available for purchase in five inspired colors.
Leveraging the most advanced technology in the world, the LARQ Bottle purifies water and inner surfaces of the water bottle by eliminating harmful sources through a photochemical reaction. At the touch of a button, the LARQ Bottle eradicates up to 99.9999% of harmful and odor causing bacteria and viruses. The technology intelligently activates every two hours in self-cleaning mode, basking the water and the inner surface in purifying UV light to keep your water and bottle free of germs.
“UV Light has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective method to disinfect water,” said Dr. David Weber, UNC School of Medicine. “UV is environmentally friendly, leaves no residuals and is microbicidal – effectively killing germs.”
The LARQ Bottle is effective against various germs, including E. coli, Salmonella, Staph, and MRSA.
This state-of-the-art capability enables the LARQ Bottle to uniquely address the most common consumer complaints raised about reusable bottles: odor and contamination, difficulty cleaning, and shortage of on-the-go access to pure drinking water.
By emitting a UV-C light in the 280nm range – the optimal wavelength of light to eradicate bacteria and viruses, used in hospitals to sterilize surfaces – the LARQ Bottle is a safe, non-toxic and mercury-free choice for those looking to ban single-use plastics from their daily routine for good.
The professional-grade stainless-steel bottle is free of BPA, BPS, and Phthalates, making it unlike any traditional UV water purification technology on the market. What’s more, the bottle is double-walled and vacuum sealed so it can keep beverages ice cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.
It’s prefect for outdoor enthusiasts and hikers. Any fresh, clear, running water source is a perfect candidate to refill your bottle, so feel free to use it in a creek, a waterfall, or your local public water fountain.
The bottles come in different sizes. Not only are they technological marvels, they’re aesthetically pleasing. These are the new must-have water bottles for everyone, not just the environmentally conscious.
The company reports that a staggering 844 million people live without access to clean water. To bring safe drinking water to billions of people around the world, LARQ will be donating 1% of proceeds to benefit various charities that strive to make clean drinking water more accessible and omit plastic pollution, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet.
Abandoning single-use plastics is no longer an option – it’s a must – and the LARQ Bottle uniquely enables people to do this in a healthy and sustainable way. Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
LARQ was started with a simple vision where innovative technology can be combined with inspirational design to help people access pristine drinking water easily and sustainably. The company combines innovative technology with refined design to make it easier for people to make the healthier and more sustainable choice, anytime and anywhere. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.
LARQ Bottles are available in Canadian retailers such as Indigo, Hudson’s Bay, and Holt Renfrew.
For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com.



         

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Letters to the Editor

