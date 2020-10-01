Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

September 1, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days.

Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.”

The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

The song is all about a night of jubilant dancing and partying among friends in the bed of a truck. Matt takes us along for the ride among driving electric guitars and an easy, dashboard-thumping beat. His lyrics take us down tree-lined country roads – windows down, breeze in our hair – to the perfect spot for a bonfire and, of course, a tailgate. The headlights illuminate your crush’s smile, there’s a hint of perfume in the air, and then your favorite song comes on the radio. All in all, the perfect summer night. A sing-along-ready chorus, female-backed vocal harmonies, and a wailing guitar solo make it one that’s hard to forget.

Morson said his relaxation time is at his fire pit. “If I ever need to unwind or just sit back and think, that is where you will find me.” Often, the best times are spent with some friends and a cold one, and this song reflects that.

A faster, more rock-infused departure from his usual country-and-blues sound, Matt wrote “Tailgate Patio” while sitting on a hill at dusk, turkey hunting. “Not the usual place to write a song,” Matt said, “but it seemed to produce results for me.” All he knew when he started was that he really wanted to write a summer song. “Growing up, I loved those summer anthems that made you want to drive with the windows down, so I thought I would try my hand at one,” he says, adding that the resulting song is what he set out to do. “It’s fun and fast and still a little rock inspired as all my music is. It’s a summer jam that I feel is still me. Still in my lane.”

Country music is simply and relaxing, he says, noting it was always a part of his childhood.

He admitted he sometimes “over complicates” his songs because he likes to challenge himself and stand out. But overall, music and lyrics come easy to him.

Manson said country music has evolved tremendously, along with its own growing pains. It continues to change and Manson said eventually we will land somewhere. He appreciates all variations of the genre and respects the growth the music has undergone.

His inspiration comes from his own life experiences.

“My life has been a wild ride to say the least so that definitely helps. I swear if I stop recording music, I could write non-fiction on my life.

“I also am a massive history buff. So, I like to take stories and epochs from different times and write them into songs. Not necessarily writing a song about that event particularly but, rather using that event as the inspiration. Plus, I cannot forget emotion. Emotion can be a powerful inspiration if you know what you are doing.”

He said he has a couple songs already mixed and ready to go so he hopes to release those soon. He’s also collaborating with other artists.

He hopes to perform live again when circumstances allow it. He said he does have a few tentative dates lied up and he’s anxious to play. He also extended an invitation to fans:

“You want me to play for you? Just ask.”

Born and raised in small town Ontario, Matt has always used his love of music and songwriting as a mode of self-expression. He picked up his first guitar at age 11 to master Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown,” and it all fell into place from there. Matt’s charismatic presence and ability to connect with an audience have led him to many notable performances throughout his career. Highlights include opening for Doc Walker, George Canyon, Jojo Mason, River Town Saints, Paul Brandt, and Aaron Pritchett. Most comfortable on stage, he and his band are known for a high energy and extremely passionate live show.

Not one to expect opportunities to just come looking for him, Matt spends the bulk of his free time in the studio, recording and rehearsing with his band. He’s always striving to improve his sound and hone his artistry. Hence writing a song even while turkey hunting, reaching through the dusk for that danceable summer jam.

Tailgate Patio is available now on all the streaming services.

