General News

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

September 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days.
Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.”
The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.
The song is all about a night of jubilant dancing and partying among friends in the bed of a truck. Matt takes us along for the ride among driving electric guitars and an easy, dashboard-thumping beat. His lyrics take us down tree-lined country roads – windows down, breeze in our hair – to the perfect spot for a bonfire and, of course, a tailgate. The headlights illuminate your crush’s smile, there’s a hint of perfume in the air, and then your favorite song comes on the radio. All in all, the perfect summer night. A sing-along-ready chorus, female-backed vocal harmonies, and a wailing guitar solo make it one that’s hard to forget.
Morson said his relaxation time is at his fire pit. “If I ever need to unwind or just sit back and think, that is where you will find me.” Often, the best times are spent with some friends and a cold one, and this song reflects that.
A faster, more rock-infused departure from his usual country-and-blues sound, Matt wrote “Tailgate Patio” while sitting on a hill at dusk, turkey hunting. “Not the usual place to write a song,” Matt said, “but it seemed to produce results for me.” All he knew when he started was that he really wanted to write a summer song. “Growing up, I loved those summer anthems that made you want to drive with the windows down, so I thought I would try my hand at one,” he says, adding that the resulting song is what he set out to do. “It’s fun and fast and still a little rock inspired as all my music is. It’s a summer jam that I feel is still me. Still in my lane.”
Country music is simply and relaxing, he says, noting it was always a part of his childhood.
He admitted he sometimes “over complicates” his songs because he likes to challenge himself and stand out. But overall, music and lyrics come easy to him.
Manson said country music has evolved tremendously, along with its own growing pains. It continues to change and Manson said eventually we will land somewhere. He appreciates all variations of the genre and respects the growth the music has undergone.
His inspiration comes from his own life experiences.
“My life has been a wild ride to say the least so that definitely helps. I swear if I stop recording music, I could write non-fiction on my life.
“I also am a massive history buff. So, I like to take stories and epochs from different times and write them into songs. Not necessarily writing a song about that event particularly but, rather using that event as the inspiration. Plus, I cannot forget emotion. Emotion can be a powerful inspiration if you know what you are doing.”
He said he has a couple songs already mixed and ready to go so he hopes to release those soon. He’s also collaborating with other artists.
He hopes to perform live again when circumstances allow it. He said he does have a few tentative dates lied up and he’s anxious to play. He also extended an invitation to fans:
“You want me to play for you? Just ask.”
Born and raised in small town Ontario, Matt has always used his love of music and songwriting as a mode of self-expression. He picked up his first guitar at age 11 to master Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown,” and it all fell into place from there. Matt’s charismatic presence and ability to connect with an audience have led him to many notable performances throughout his career. Highlights include opening for Doc Walker, George Canyon, Jojo Mason, River Town Saints, Paul Brandt, and Aaron Pritchett. Most comfortable on stage, he and his band are known for a high energy and extremely passionate live show.
Not one to expect opportunities to just come looking for him, Matt spends the bulk of his free time in the studio, recording and rehearsing with his band. He’s always striving to improve his sound and hone his artistry. Hence writing a song even while turkey hunting, reaching through the dusk for that danceable summer jam.
Tailgate Patio is available now on all the streaming services.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags:


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Nobleton singer-songwriter Matt Morson releases ‘Tailgate Patio’

We’re all longing for a return to simpler times and those lazy summer days. Nobleton’s singer-songwriter Matt Morson has delivered, and brings us back with his new single “Tailgate Patio.” The best things about summer are the most simple: the smell of dew in the grass, a charge in the night air, and infinite stars in a clear sky.

Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home. For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”

FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their ...

Local efforts support Uzazi Foundation

Local efforts, led by Jo-Anne Cober, is making a difference in underserved Jamaica. Cober spearheads donations to the Uzazi Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports schools in rural Jamaica. Over the past few years the list of schools has grown to 8, including one high school, according to Cober. Uzazi foundation has also created a help during these difficult times.

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International  Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

Commentary

The burdens of being a ‘deep thinker’

Having deep thoughts is what separates us from lower life forms. It’s what makes humans the strange and fascinating creatures that we are. While thinking too much can derail one’s momentum, we’re often caught up in our own thoughts deep in our heads. Sometimes we delve so deep in the recesses of our mind, we struggle to find our way out.

Animals are much smarter than we think

As an “animal-lover” I’m happy to say that yes, part of my soul has been awakened. I truly believe that all life on this planet has a purpose and is sacred in its own way. Whether they be plants or lower life forms that are part of the food chain, all creatures, great and small, are fascinating.

Celebrating with lefties on Friday the 13th!

An international recognition day came and went last week, in a double-header of mystique and superstition. Friday, Aug. 13 was International Left-Handers Day. The Aug. 13 day was created by the UK’s Left-Handers Club. I have embraced by right brain and celebrated my left-handedness. I always notice when someone I encounter is a lefty, and smile as I find another member of this prestigious and limited club.

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open