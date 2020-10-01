Protestors create unsafe space in front of MPP’s home

September 1, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Anti-vax protestors have stepped over the line, converging in front of King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce’s home.
For several days over the past week or, a group of verbally abusive citizens rallied outside his residence, making things uncomfortable and unsafe for him and his neighbours. The group seems to believe the COVID vaccination is a “global conspiracy.”
“It’s scary, it really is,” he said. “They come to my home and create an unsafe space. It crosses the line and it’s entirely inappropriate.”
The protestors were also at his King City constituency office earlier in the week.
Lecce said he’s not sure why they chose to target him, as an MPP and Minister of Education. He said no politician should be subjected to threats and intimidation. A politician’s home is off-limits, he stressed.
He did contact York Regional Police who are keeping an eye on things.
From his observations, he said the majority of the protestors are not from the riding. The anti-vaxers posted his home address online, encouraging people to show up and protest. One man questioned by police didn’t even know what he was protesting.
“In our democracy, people have the right to protest, but there is a place and time. Minister Lecce’s neighbours and their families have no role in government decisions and should never be made to feel unsafe. The same applies to our frontline health care workers, small business owners, and everyday Ontarians rolling up their sleeves to get their shot,” said Caitlin Clark from Minister Lecce’s office.
“The best way we can protect our kids and our community is to get vaccinated,” Lecce stressed.