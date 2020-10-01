FLATO supports annual Schomberg Run

August 25, 2021 · 0 Comments
FLATO Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 11th Annual Schomberg Country Run in the support of Indigenous Peoples in their quest for clean water.
Having clean water is a right of every human being and is essential for the healthcare of any community.
FLATO Developments is committed to not just building homes but more importantly in building and supporting the communities we build in.
This is their corporate mind set.
FLATO Developments and the Rehmatullah Family have, time and again, shown their community support for Healthcare in various ways.
For example, at the start of the pandemic in 2020 when Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was in short supply, FLATO Developments and the Rehmatullah Family were able to secure and distribute over $100,000 of PPE to those in need.
Many Indigenous Communities have long struggled in their quest for clean water and this must not be allowed to continue in a rich country like Canada.
“It has been said that thousands have lived without love, not one without water. We are honoured to support the Indigenous Communities in Ontario in their quest for clean water” said Shakir Rehmatullah.
FLATO has become the first Gold Sponsor for the 11th Annual Run.
Angelo Santorelli has endorsed the event by becoming Honourary Chair of the Sponsorship Committee.
The run takes place Sept 15 to 25 and participants can choose how they want to participate. For more, call 416-559-7898 or email SCR@AnglicanParishOfLloydtown.com