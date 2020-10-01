Commentary

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

August 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas.
It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.”
An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”
But we dont’ have a handle on nothingness or a lack of something. In my opinion there’s no such thing as nothing.
Show someone an empty box and they’re likely to say there’s nothing in it. But that’s not true. Inside this empty space is oxygen, nitrogen, dust particles, maybe some allergens, etc. That’s a lot of something, albeit on a very small scale.
What did you do today? Nothing. Really?
If you moved, or just sat there on the couch, breathing in oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide, then you actually did a lot of something. That whole respiratory process in the human body is filled with miracles and amazing biological functions. Not only that, plans use the C02 we exhale in their life processes, too.
We have witnessed many amazing achievements at the Olympics this year – personal bests and world records. Ask any athlete if they reach a point where they have “nothing left to give.” They will tell you they reach even further, and find even more to give, to make it to the finish line. And I firmly believe that no athlete comes away from the Games with “nothing.” They leave with new experiences, new lessons, new personal insights. Medal or not, they have changed and become better people.
And you can say that about anything in life. Our daily routines may seem boring, mundane, even painful at times. But does a day go by where we learn absolutely “nothing?”
I’ve been in the journalism business for more than 30 years and I’m still learning. I thought I had seen and heard it all, and yet, some weeks bring a flurry of unexpected, never-before-witnessed events, stories and achievements.
People never fail to surprise and impress me. They never fail to do or say something crazy, fascinating, off the wall, unbelievable and incredibly ground-breaking.
Of no interest or consequence? Not at all.
I also love the phrase about teaching an old dog new tricks. It’s quite true. Even this old, tired dog learns something new day in, and day out.
It’s not that I’m taking up skydiving, or learning fly fishing. New insights, revelations even life-altering emotions, come from all sorts of things. You don’t even have to be a willing participant, sometimes really cool things just fall into your lap. It’s what you choose to do with it that matters.
My son has a passion for writing lyrics and singing rap music. I’ve been around more than half a century, so I’ve been exposed to a lot of music. I embraced hard rock and disco balls, and even smiled at punkers and moved my head to metal heads. But rap? My only recollections of old school rappers were Run-D.M.C. and Grandmaster Flash.
My son introduced me to Eminem and some newer artists.
While it’s not my cup of tea, I always keep an open mind and will try everything and anything. Our kids are also embracing our music – the hits of the 1970s and 1980s.
I believe there is art and beauty is almost everything.
Rap is no different. The lyrics – Liam’s lyrics – are genuine, emotional and he goes to great lengths to make sure the lines rhyme and mesh together.
I also look at it this way – I may not totally “get it,” but it’s something I can’t do so I appreciate the skill and passion from someone who can.
We toss around the word “nothing” way too frivolously. What’s that over there? Nothing! What you hiding? Nothing! What’s in the package you ordered from eBay? Nothing!
Lies, all lies.
I think we should rid our world of “nothing,” and make sure every day is filled with “something.”
It’s not that hard and it’s fun for all ages.
Every day we rise and shine, climb out of a bed and face the day, we need to do something. We should be active, mentally or physically. We should strive to accomplish just one thing.
I know many motivators suggest creating a visual to-do list so we can stay on track, and monitor our progress.
It’s so easy for us to fall into disrepair, and allow our routines to take over and smother us. It’s easy to give in to the gremlins in our minds. It’s not easy to spring into action, and try to be “spectacular” each and every day.
I’m reminded of a Seinfeld episode where George figures out that everything he does is wrong, so he decides to do the opposite of what his intuition tells him. Hmmm. Doing the opposite of what you previously thought. Maybe there’s merit in that.
Another cliche is something to the effect of be a better version of yourself each day. Improve. Do better.
Again, we have to be motivated, or find something that motivates. Our spouses, family networks, friends and co-workers can all be sources of a certain amount of spark. The rest is up to us.
Toss out “nothing” in favour of “some indeterminate or unspecified thing.” Let’s aim to find something of consequence.
We can learn, or reprogram ourselves and our loved ones. Think about how encouraged we feel as our young child or new puppy dart around the house in search of adventure. Sure, they will bump into things and even get turned around. They may get preoccupied by a sock or renegade Cheerio, but discovery is a delightful process.
There is always “something” waiting to challenge, confuse, perplex and thrill us.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International  Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Funding supports crops research centre

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

YRDSB passes $1.5-billion budget for 2021-22 school year

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canadian report blocks path to justice, families say

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.

Commentary

Let’s remove ‘nothing’ from our vocabulary

Nothing, rien, nada, nichts, niente, nekas. It’s odd that every language, every culture has many synonyms for “nothing.” An interesting word, defined as “not any thing,” or of “no interest, value or consequence.”

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

‘Feel-good’ spending starting to take place

Citizens are starting to “break free” and are letting loose with the easing of restrictions. It seems we’ve beaten back the COVID enemy and life is unfolding as it should. Experts warn that we’re not totally out of the woods, and things won’t be “normal” until we enter stage 3. But the change is undeniable and so are the smiles.

Homeowners are more concerned with the quality of their indoor air, the air families breathe. There are many models of home air purifiers on the market today, and a new arrival has upped the ante. Instant Air Purifier is a sleek, modern, floor model that does way more than its small stature would imply. From Instant Brands, the makers of the famous cooker Instant Pot, this air purifier offers comfort at the touch of button. One of the best features of this model is that you “set it and forget it.”

Home ownership dreams are fading

For previous generations, keeping a roof over one’s head was a priority. For our parents, owning a home, and perhaps a bit of property, was their dream. Many accomplished it with blood, sweat and tears. In the 1960s and ‘70s, real estate was still pretty reasonable as were the interest rates. Thirty-year amortization and low-interest mortgages were fairly easy to come by.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open