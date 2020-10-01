FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take.

FLATO Developments is one such company.

They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes.

President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

That has been the mandate of the company in all of its builds.

Rehmatullah said they help create masterplan communities, where families can live safely, happily and enjoy many amenities. He ensures his neighbourhoods are safe and pedestrian friendly.

He tells his designers to create projects they’d be happy to live in and somewhere they can see themselves raising their own children.

He points to a recent development in Dundalk, where they helped create greenspaces, parks, trails and water management ponds. As well, FLATO stepped up and agreed to help build a new rental seniors’ building in the community. Rehmatullah is proud to say that it’s nearing completion. There are also plans for a medical clinic in the village of Dundalk. FLATO also supports the Markdale Hospital and its lobby now bears the name FLATO Developments.

The company has also worked with the municipality to create a bus line that runs from Dundalk to Orangeville, something that will provide a lot of benefit for residents.

FLATO has received praise from far and wide for going above and beyond.

But it’s not praise that Rehmatullah is looking for. He does this because it’s in his nature, and something passed down from his father.

He has become an advocate for his communities and that’s why he loves this business. Doing good always comes back full circle.

And this can only help the company’s reputation of not only providing a good product, but backing it up. He puts ample amounts of “sugar” in his proposals, so everyone will love them, he said.

Rehmatullah’s love of all things community related extends to the arts. While he can’t put his finger on it, the arts hit a cord with him. Whether it’s the visual arts or theatre, he believes it brings people together and helps our youth grow and achieve.

To that end, FLATO has supported the arts in King Township, with donations to Arts Society King (ASK). The King Township Food Bank has also benefitted from FLATO’s generosity.

FLATO recently donated $20,000 to the Run for Vaughan, which supports the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. They were also instrumental in the Skahir Rehmatullah Cancer Clinic at the Markham Stouffville Hospital.

FLATO also actively supports Markdale Hospital in Grey County, South East Grey Community Health Centre, Headwaters Hospital in Dufferin County, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in New Tecumseth.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, FLATO contributed a total of $500,000 toward important community support initiatives, including donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare workers, and supporting a number of local Ontario food banks.

Rehmattulah admits he’s an optimistic person and he’s lucky have built a successful business here in Canada. He firmly believes he’s here to give, not to take.

Locally, FLATO is hoping to get King Township support for a proposed seniors’ facility in Nobleton. Discussions have been held and members of the community desperately need this facility in order to age in place.

Projects like this are often talked about but seldom pursued vigorously.

“We need to step up and do it, and do it quickly,” he said.

King Township has great leadership, and he is waiting for the green light from Township officials for this needed asset for the community.

Launched in 2005, FLATO Developments has introduced a “new and refreshing spirit to community building across southern Ontario.” The homebuilder has quickly established a reputation for paying meticulous attention to the finest details, whether it be how to seamlessly integrate a new neighbourhood into the existing community fabric, to offering distinctive architecture and design flourishes, and going above and beyond to ensure 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

Examples of their work can be seen in projects in Markham, Vaughan, Caledon, Dundalk, Brampton and Beeton, to name a few.

And each one of them has Rehmatullah’s stamp of approval.

