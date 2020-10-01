Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

July 28, 2021 · 0 Comments
Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.
Top-notch local health care is essential for any community, especially a fast growing area like Vaughan and York Region.
Flato Developments is committed to not just building homes, but more importantly, in building and supporting the communities they build in.
“This is part of our corporate mandate,” said the company.
“Flato Developments and the Rehmatullah Family have a long history of philanthropy that span decades in supporting local health care.”
The Skahir Rehmatullah Cancer Clinic at the Markham Stouffville Hospital is a testament to this.
“It has been said that one of the deep secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others. We are honoured to support Mackenzie Health and the people of York Region,” said Shakir Rehmatullah.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce was on hand for the presentation.
“First held in 2003, the Run for Vaughan is an exciting local event organized by Ahmadiyya Muslim youth in support of Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital,” said Lecce. “Since its inception, the run has brought our community together and generated more than $1 million to support our state-of-the-art hospital. We are grateful for the generosity of Flato Developments and Ahmadiyya youth for stepping up to support Vaughan’s hospital and the health of our community.”
The event is being held on Saturday, August 22, 2021, and teams or participants can register for a 10K Run, 5K Run, 1K Fun Walk, 10K Cycling. This year the event is being held virtually and participants are being encourage to track their times through the Run Keeper App.
Minister Lecce has participated in the event for over a decade. At the last in-person run in 2019, #TeamLecce was a top donor team joined by over 25 runners.
