York makes excellent vaccine progress

July 28, 2021
York Region continues to make excellent progress in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, with 80.4% of residents age 12+ have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 67.8% of residents age 12+ are now fully vaccinated.
To further increase access to vaccinations, York Region is now offering walk-ins for first and second doses at most York Region-led clinics; for a list of clinics and hours, please visit york.ca/covid19vaccine
Appointments remain available at these clinics for those who prefer to book in advance; both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine is available at these locations
In addition to the many vaccination options already available, York Region is also offering conveniently located, family-friendly school pop-up clinics
These school pop-up clinics will be offering the Pfizer mRNA vaccine; walk-ins will be accepted, however appointments are available for those who prefer to book in advance.
York Region Public Health maintains COVID-19 vaccination records for York Region residents who have been immunized outside of Ontario.
Any York Region resident who received their first and/or second COVID-19 vaccine dose outside of Ontario should complete the COVID-19 Immunization Outside of Ontario Form; this form allows residents to provide information on COVID-19 vaccinations received out-of-province and will help maintain up-to-date proof of vaccination.
Residents who require assistance to complete the COVID-19 Immunization Outside of Ontario Form can contact Access York at 1-877-464-9675.
As always, york.ca/covid19vaccine remains the trusted source of information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in York Region.