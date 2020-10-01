King City installation honours Olympian Rosie MacLennan

July 28, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Julia Galt
To celebrate King City’s very own Rosie MacLennan, a two-time Olympic gold-medal trampolinist, Canadian Tire has unveiled one of six cross-Canada Celebration Walls at the corner of King Rd. and Keele St., King City.
The interactive, trampoline-themed installation will be on display as MacLennan competes for Team Canada for the fourth consecutive time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. As the sole Canadian to win back-to-back gold medals in the same event at the Summer Olympics, MacLennan has a chance to bring home an unprecedented third consecutive gold medal.
The installation is 10 feet long by 7 feet tall and 3 feet wide. Secondary signage shows Rosie’s stats, previous sport accolades and call-to-action for local residents to share their photos/selfies on social media.
MacLennan’s parents, John and Jane MacLennan, and her husband, Nick Snow, were present at the celebration Wall’s unveiling July 21.
“It’s awesome to see her community come out, support her, and give her that cheer from home,” said Snow. “To have that energy coming from King is really cool.”
For Canadians, and, particularly, residents of King Township, MacLennan is a household name.
The King City Secondary School alumnus was one of only two Canadian gold medalists at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and the first Canadian gold medal trampolinist ever.
In addition to her impressive Olympic showings, MacLennan has won three gold medals at the World Championships, two gold medals at the Pan Am Games, and over 30 additional championship medals. As the defending Olympic champion, she was Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearer for Rio 2016.
“Rosie’s doing well,” said Snow. “She’s just outside of Tokyo, training right now. She’s pretty focused. It’s eat, sleep, train.”
Though the 2020 Olympics are different than most, with a 50% cap on domestic spectators and year-long delays due to COVID-19, the MacLennans and Snow are looking forward to showing their support for Rosie from across the pond.
“We’d rather be there,” said Jane MacLennan. “But it is what it is, and we certainly support her all the way.”
MacLennan’s Celebration Wall is one of six installations commissioned by Canadian Tire to inspire Canadians to rally behind Team Canada during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Additional walls support sprinter Aaron Brown (Toronto), sport climber Alannah Yip (Vancouver), tennis player Leylah Fernandez (Montreal), para swimmer Nicolas-Guy Turbide (Quebec City), and para cycler Kate O’Brien (Calgary).
King Township residents are encouraged to support MacLennan as she competes in Tokyo by snapping a photo in front of the Celebration Wall and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #WeAllPlayForCanada.