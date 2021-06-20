Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

July 21, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events.
Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.
“My wish is that it may help in the healing process for all Canadians and especially our First Nations peoples and there communities. All children matter.”
The song can be found at https://soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni/they-found-us
Mizzoni’s latest album is self-titled “Len Mizzoni” released January 2021, has cracked the top 100 at number 78 on the smooth jazz network chart. Both of his releases “Sleep Away” and “Why” are also getting air-play in Europe as well.
For more on Mizzoni’s music, visit www.lenmizzoni.com
Tags: They Found Us