Commentary

Reed diffusers bring back memories

July 15, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

It is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting.
Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again.
Air fresheners are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.
They’re hand-filled in Toronto by the Clarri Hill team and they definitely stand out. The high-quality essential oils are held in a beautiful glass diffuser that emits a powerful, yet delicate aroma. Perfect for coffee table décor, gifts, the bathroom or your home entrance as you welcome friends and family into your home.
The company offers six new scents and each uses a set of eight high-performance fibre reeds, that do not require the reed to be flipped for a great scent.
According to Avree Scarcello, marketing and partnership for Clarri Hill, they always start the scent process by thinking of “our favourite memories and what smells we associate with them. Our whole product line has a memory from our family or past that is incorporated into the scent.”
Scarcello said that it has been proven scientifically that scents can bring back memories that might otherwise never be recalled. Scents can revive memories that have been long forgotten, “like a time portal, instantly sweeping you from a busy street in New York to a tiny cafe in Milan that you visited years ago.”
Scents, she noted, are the only sensations that travel a direct path to the emotional and memory centers of the brain.
“We hope that people will smell our scents and instantly be transported to their favourite memories. We hope our Beach Sol reed diffuser will take you to that sunny summer day playing in the sand, and our Evergreen candle will take you back to that beautiful walk you took in the forest with your loved ones.”
It’s a family-owned Toronto business and the new “flavours” include pear, floral, juicy guava, hibiscus and coconut milk. Inspire the mood of your home or relive beautiful walks in springtime, or your first leather jacket with its newest collection.
“We know Canadians have missed many milestones and have been feeling nostalgic over the last 14-months so, as the world slowly opens back up, we wanted to offer a fragrant experience and remind everyone of past happy moments that we can soon collect on, or that offer scents that simply refresh and transform the home as we begin to welcome our friends and family back into close quarters to make up for lost time,” said founder and president Mario Scarcello.
They last for roughly 60 days. With the new lineup, you can enjoy a trip to the beach, the smell of leather, rose petals or vanilla.
They’re handmade and consist of natural ingredients. The company has more than 30 years of experience in the home fragrance industry, using only the finest fragrances and ingredients from North America and Europe.
The entire collection can be purchased online at www.clarrihill.com



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Funding supports crops research centre

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

YRDSB passes $1.5-billion budget for 2021-22 school year

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canadian report blocks path to justice, families say

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.

‘Living Lab’ blossoming at Kingbridge

The Kingbridge Innovation Hub and Living Lab is bring a fresh approach that will be meaningful for King Township. Kingbridge executive director Karen Dubeau told King councillors about their initiatives during the recent virtual council meeting.

King City SS receives $5,000 grant from Flato Developments

The Head of the Visual Arts Department at King City Secondary School, Tiffany Folmeg, is all about experiential learning. “My structure of teaching is all about getting kids to experience things to see what they like to do as they grow through their high school tenure,” Folmeg said.

Espresso done right in your own kitchen

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

Mesay brings the world closer together

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.

Petition presented to review victims’ rights

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

Kingbridge Innovation Hub Welcomes 80,000 honey bees

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Commentary

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

‘Feel-good’ spending starting to take place

Citizens are starting to “break free” and are letting loose with the easing of restrictions. It seems we’ve beaten back the COVID enemy and life is unfolding as it should. Experts warn that we’re not totally out of the woods, and things won’t be “normal” until we enter stage 3. But the change is undeniable and so are the smiles.

Homeowners are more concerned with the quality of their indoor air, the air families breathe. There are many models of home air purifiers on the market today, and a new arrival has upped the ante. Instant Air Purifier is a sleek, modern, floor model that does way more than its small stature would imply. From Instant Brands, the makers of the famous cooker Instant Pot, this air purifier offers comfort at the touch of button. One of the best features of this model is that you “set it and forget it.”

Home ownership dreams are fading

For previous generations, keeping a roof over one’s head was a priority. For our parents, owning a home, and perhaps a bit of property, was their dream. Many accomplished it with blood, sweat and tears. In the 1960s and ‘70s, real estate was still pretty reasonable as were the interest rates. Thirty-year amortization and low-interest mortgages were fairly easy to come by.

Dental health gets a technological boost

There’s no better reason to leverage technology than for our own health. Dental hygiene is much more important than most people think. Improving our oral health comes in a new, space-age form – ToothWave. ToothWave is gentle, nonabrasive and comes equipped with four vibration modes, so users can select whichever sensation is most preferred from three different levels of bristle vibration to no vibration at all.

Today is our new starting point in life

Emerging from our caves should be a bit of a reawakening for all of us. We’re seeing the bright light of day for the first time in months. Soaking up the sunshine is amazing, and you can see the joy on the faces of those enjoying outdoor patios. Humans are social creatures. Sure, we come complete with a plethora of shortcomings, but we also have some rather nifty qualities, too.

Searching for what’s right in front of us

I’ve become a bit more pensive in recent weeks. On a drive to work, I stopped at a light and just starred into the distance. The wind blew gently, the trees swayed and grass danced. It’s a common thing, a little thing. But a miracle of sorts. I soaked up all I could in the minute or so I had available.

Drastic changes in our vehicles

Innovative, luxurious, curated interiors. Automated everything, sensors that sense, well everything. There’s no precise definition of “luxury car” and it all depends on personal taste. Some say it’s an “indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction or ease.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open