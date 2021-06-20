Reed diffusers bring back memories

July 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
It is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting.
Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again.
Air fresheners are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.
They’re hand-filled in Toronto by the Clarri Hill team and they definitely stand out. The high-quality essential oils are held in a beautiful glass diffuser that emits a powerful, yet delicate aroma. Perfect for coffee table décor, gifts, the bathroom or your home entrance as you welcome friends and family into your home.
The company offers six new scents and each uses a set of eight high-performance fibre reeds, that do not require the reed to be flipped for a great scent.
According to Avree Scarcello, marketing and partnership for Clarri Hill, they always start the scent process by thinking of “our favourite memories and what smells we associate with them. Our whole product line has a memory from our family or past that is incorporated into the scent.”
Scarcello said that it has been proven scientifically that scents can bring back memories that might otherwise never be recalled. Scents can revive memories that have been long forgotten, “like a time portal, instantly sweeping you from a busy street in New York to a tiny cafe in Milan that you visited years ago.”
Scents, she noted, are the only sensations that travel a direct path to the emotional and memory centers of the brain.
“We hope that people will smell our scents and instantly be transported to their favourite memories. We hope our Beach Sol reed diffuser will take you to that sunny summer day playing in the sand, and our Evergreen candle will take you back to that beautiful walk you took in the forest with your loved ones.”
It’s a family-owned Toronto business and the new “flavours” include pear, floral, juicy guava, hibiscus and coconut milk. Inspire the mood of your home or relive beautiful walks in springtime, or your first leather jacket with its newest collection.
“We know Canadians have missed many milestones and have been feeling nostalgic over the last 14-months so, as the world slowly opens back up, we wanted to offer a fragrant experience and remind everyone of past happy moments that we can soon collect on, or that offer scents that simply refresh and transform the home as we begin to welcome our friends and family back into close quarters to make up for lost time,” said founder and president Mario Scarcello.
They last for roughly 60 days. With the new lineup, you can enjoy a trip to the beach, the smell of leather, rose petals or vanilla.
They’re handmade and consist of natural ingredients. The company has more than 30 years of experience in the home fragrance industry, using only the finest fragrances and ingredients from North America and Europe.
The entire collection can be purchased online at www.clarrihill.com
Tags: Clarri Hill, Reed Diffusers