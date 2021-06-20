King’s improved Community Calendar open to submissions from the public

July 14, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township has launched a one-stop-shop to find out information on what’s going on in the community with an enhanced Community Calendar at www.king.ca.
The Community Calendar was included in the launch of King’s new website earlier this year. However, events listed in the Community Calendar were limited to King Township-run events. With the new feature, anyone from the public can submit their events easily using an online form, as long as the event meets a set of guidelines.
“The timing of the launch of the improved Community Calendar couldn’t be better,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “As we start to emerge from our long series of lockdowns due to COVID-19, people and organizations will start holding public events again, as long as they follow public health guidelines. We want to help them get the word out and also make it easy for people to find events on the calendar.”
Submitting an event is simple. Visit https://www.king.ca/eventsubmission. There you will see several fields to be filled out, including the event date and time, location and description. Events that meet submission guidelines will be approved within one business day.
In order to qualify for posting, the event must be organized by an individual, organization, service club, association or business operating within King Township or surrounding area, performing work that benefits King Township residents.
Events that are non-Township or Library programs that require paid enrolment – such as camps, lessons or courses – are not eligible. Neither are events that are commercial in nature and are attempting to advertise, promote or sell products or services of an individual business.