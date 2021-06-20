June 30, 2021 · 0 Comments
Consumer Savvy
Breathe easier with new air purifier
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Homeowners are more concerned with the quality of their indoor air, the air families breathe.
There are many models of home air purifiers on the market today, and a new arrival has upped the ante.
Instant Air Purifier is a sleek, modern, floor model that does way more than its small stature would imply.
From Instant Brands, the makers of the famous cooker Instant Pot, this air purifier offers comfort at the touch of button. One of the best features of this model is that you “set it and forget it.”
On auto mode, it takes readings of the air quality and adjusts its fan speed accordingly.
The AP300 unit captures 99.97% of airborne particles through its 3-in-1 filtration system. This includes a true HEPA-13 filter, granular activated carbon filter and an antimicrobial filter coating which prevents microbial growth and protects from degradation.
Turn on the ion button and the plasma ion technology produces positive and negative ions that bread down harmful impurities in the air.
The unit cleans the airs in a matter of minutes.
This is a really “smart” unit that comes with a light that glows from white to red, depending on air quality. It has a night mode, and automatically turns off the light and display panel at night to save energy.
The display can switch between air quality as a percentage, to a measurement of particulate matter.
It’s basically maintenance free and all that it requires is a regular wipe-down.
A light will come on telling you when to replace the filter.
It’s small and portable and almost whisper-quiet.
It’s available on Amazon and for more, visit instandbrands.com