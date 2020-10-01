Live History at Cultural Centre

May 5, 2021 · 0 Comments
This weekend, internationally touring group Live History will be performing in partnership with the King Cultural Centre, in order to bring to life characters from the town’s past, and create an adventure like no other!
Live History is a Governor General’s Award nominated international touring theatre company who produces site specific customizable mysteries around the world. All shows customized to local heritage.
Live History specializes in assisting local museums in bringing their history to life.
It takes place via Zoom this Saturday, May 8 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include a tea and scone package.
For more, visit https://www.king.ca/KHCC/WhatsOn?fbclid=IwAR1DWF7rlZDMs13PMRGocPKLHMEUIg-DQQ0J4VXNld1c9-Yq47VQi8PXuO0