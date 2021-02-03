General News

Group lauds feds for moving ahead on EA for 413

May 5, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.
If built, Highway 413 will destroy critical farmland, portions of the Greenbelt, wetlands, forests, and endangered species. It would add millions of tonnes of carbon pollution and endanger the health of nearby communities with increased air pollution. The decision to build this highway cannot proceed without thoroughly considering and addressing these impacts, which a federal environmental assessment can provide.
Environmental Defence, represented by Ecojustice, requested a federal EA of Highway 413 on Feb. 3, 2021 that was supported by Ontario Nature, Transport Action Ontario, Sierra Club Peel, Halton Environmental Network, Oakvillegreen, Sustainable Vaughan, and Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust. The request garnered the support of every single municipality and regional government along the highway’s proposed route, along with 53 scientists and over 22,000 citizens.
“Minister Wilkinson has listened to the concerns of local citizens along the proposed path of Highway 413, and the unanimous voice of local governments who supported this request for a federal environmental assessment,” said Sarah Buchanan, Ontario Climate Program Manager at Environmental Defence. “Impacted people and governments don’t want to see the province spend billions to destroy critical farmland, portions of the Greenbelt, wetlands, forests, and endangered species, when experts have told us it will only save an average of 30-60 seconds per trip.”
“The federal environmental assessment will ensure a robust process for identifying and mitigating, where possible, any environmental impacts from Highway 413, and will ensure that climate change is adequately considered. We are confident that this added scrutiny will ultimately reveal that this highway is not in the public interest,” said Laura Bowman, lawyer, Ecojustice.
While it is disappointing that another 400-series highway, the Bradford Bypass, was not designated for a federal environmental assessment, the group welcomes this important decision from the federal government to hit pause on Highway 413 and take a thorough look at its environmental impacts. The province should follow the federal government’s lead and reconsider their proposal to build the Bradford Bypass without considering its environmental impacts.
The group’s original request for a federal environmental assessment is available here: https://d36rd3gki5z3d3.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2021-02-03-GTA-West-EA-request.pdf
While this latest news is encouraging, Environmental Defence, just last week, issued a report that found the new highway will increase pollution.
The proposed Highway 413 will increase transportation emissions in the province, escalate suburban sprawl alongside the highway, and cause billions of dollars in damages from heightened air pollution in nearby communities. That’s the conclusion of Environmental Defence’s new report “Paving Paradise: The Impact of Highway 413 on Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Air Pollution and Sprawl.”
Environmental Defence teamed up with Eunomia Research & Consulting to calculate that the vehicles using Highway 413 will add up to 700,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, leading to a cumulative total of 17.4 million tonnes of emissions by 2050, assuming today’s vehicle mix remains unchanged. This is more pollution than the entire City of Toronto emitted in 2018.
“Transportation emissions have been rising in the GTHA for years,” said Sarah Buchanan, Ontario Climate Program Manager at Environmental Defence. “The province’s plan to build the multi-billion-dollar Highway 413 will make this worse by putting more cars on the road. Ontario’s climate change targets to reduce emissions are already a distant hope, but encouraging more driving and suburban sprawl will make them completely unattainable.”
Scientists stress that to avoid climate catastrophe we must reach net-zero emissions by 2050. But building Highway 413 locks Ontarians into a high-carbon future where more people are encouraged to drive, and more sprawling subdivisions and strip malls replace valuable farmland and green spaces. called a sprawl accelerator.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Live History at Cultural Centre

This weekend, internationally touring group Live History will be performing in partnership with the King Cultural Centre, in order to bring to life characters from ...

Group lauds feds for moving ahead on EA for 413

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.

Schomberg McDonald’s sells cookies in memory of Curtis McCormick

Curtis McCormick lost his battle against cancer. The Springfield, Nova Scotia native was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma 18 months ago. He was 21. He touched hearts when he stayed with relatives in Schomberg recently.

Much-loved West Coast burger chain, Triple O’s enters Ontario

A Canadian food icon has arrived in Ontario, with more to come. Triple O’s, a spin-off of White Spot – the restaurant that introduced the burger to Canada – has entered the GTA.

Erin Brockovich kicks off Seneca College’s Sustainability Speaker series

Famed legal clerk and activist Erin Brockovich spoke to over 700 staff and students of Seneca College over livestream April 22, kicking off Seneca Business Sustainability Speaker Series. A household name thanks to the eponymous 2000 Oscar-winning movie that followed her role in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company lawsuit, Brockovich today works as a consultant, environmental activist, and highly sought-after public speaker.

HGTV’s ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules ‘ showcases dream escapes in season 2

That dream vacation home is within reach, if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves. GTA home prices are soaring, and so are Ontario cottage properties. But you may be surprised at what’s available in the “fixer upper” category.

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Iran jammed GPS during PS752 attack, investigator says

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Resident pens book on fundraising for nature

The “Godfather of Good” is sharing his knowledge on raising money for the environment. King Township’s David Love, considered a “fundraising legend,” released his new book, Green Green, Reflections on 51 Years of Raising Money for Nature.

Canada takes top spot in best countries list

Canada has usurped its Scandinavian counterparts to claim the number one spot as the best country to live in. The 2021 Best Countries Report, compiled by U.S. News & World Report, ranked Canada as first overall. The rankings evaluate 78 countries across 26 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 17,000 global citizens, measuring 76 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies.

Commentary

Pinch me to prove that I’m real!

Humans have pondered their existence since our brains grew large enough to well, ponder. Why are we here? Ay, there’s the rub as Willy Shakespeare once put it. He was talking about dreams and their relationship with reality. Reality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being real; a real event, entity, or state of affairs; the totality of real things and events.”

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Canada needs to take decisive action on 752

Like any dutiful Canadian, we put our toonie into the coin slot, make our selection, and watch the fattening snack creep along, and fall to the magical tray below. We feel rewarded, and head out on our way. We pay our taxes, try to stay ahead of our bills and take our car in when the engine light comes on. We follow the rules and even give up our rights and freedoms faithfully in times of need.

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Smiles and chuckles are amazing gifts to share

Congratulations if you’re reading this! It means you’re alive and if that’s not reason enough to smile, I don’t know what is! I’m smiling as I write this. As stressful as the world is at times, I make it a point to laugh several times a day.

Salaries devour plenty of taxpayers’ dollars

Most of us average Canadians work so that we can live. For us, it’s a necessity, to afford life’s simple pleasures like paying taxes, utility bills, mortgages and credit card bills. Most of us don’t work for the government. But for those who do, life seems pretty good, regardless of your job.

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open