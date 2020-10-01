Much-loved West Coast burger chain, Triple O’s enters Ontario

April 28, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A Canadian food icon has arrived in Ontario, with more to come.
Triple O’s, a spin-off of White Spot – the restaurant that introduced the burger to Canada – has entered the GTA.
The company announced its plans to launch six restaurants in the GTA in 2021/2022. The first location opened March 2 in Mississauga, followed by the April 19 opening on Zenway Blvd. in nearby Vaughan.
The Triple O’s drive-thru restaurants will be conveniently located at Pioneer and Ultramar gas stations through the company’s existing, long-standing relationship with Parkland Fuel Corporation, as well as at free-standing Triple O’s locations.
Triple O’s entry into Ontario reflects a bold vision to bring their great tasting 100% fresh Canadian beef burgers, served with its iconic pickle on top, to more Canadians. Other classics include their hand-scooped milkshakes, fresh-cut fries and their delicious Secret Triple “O” Sauce. With a loyal guest base that has been steadily growing since 1997, Triple O’s now has 71 burger restaurants, here in Canada, and abroad in Asia.
“I can’t tell you how many times guests, potential franchisees and even famous expats living in Ontario ask us when we plan to open a restaurant in the province,” said Triple O’s and White Spot President Warren Erhart. “Well, that day has come in a major way. This is a competitive burger market, but we stand by our unparalleled taste that has converted legions of burger lovers alike.”
Theirs is a Canadian story, through and through.
Triple O’s is a spin-off of White Spot Restaurants, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain and the country’s first chain of burger restaurants. Founder Nat Bailey started White Spot in 1928 as a traveling lunch counter in the back of his Model T Ford. He then opened Canada’s first drive-in at Granville & 67th in Vancouver in 1928. White Spot was at the dawn of a change in Vancouver brought on by the automobile. It was the “Roaring Twenties” and the car was transforming society, making it easier and quicker to get to a destination. Nat pioneered the “car hop” – waiters who would “hop to it” and deliver food to guests in their vehicles.
Nat was so committed to having the cleanest spot in town that he named his restaurant White Spot, where “White” represented spotlessly clean and the restaurants became known as the go to spot for everyone. Due to the popularity of its burgers, shakes and fries, White Spot opened its first Triple O’s location in 1997 on Robson Street, Vancouver. According to legend, the name for Nat’s secret Triple ‘O’ Sauce came from shorthand used by the carhops filling out order slips. Guests could choose from several toppings. An X meant hold, an O meant extra, and Triple O meant plenty of sauce!
Triple O’s was set to open in Ontario in the summer of 2020 but pushed its plans back by six months due to COVID-19.
After the first two restaurant openings in Mississauga and Vaughan, subsequent restaurants will be in Toronto, as well as a second restaurant in Vaughan, and a Hamilton location. The company will also be operating its On The Go Truck, a 30-foot mobile restaurant serving its famous offerings. Triple O’s quick-serve restaurants will offer drive-thru, curbside pickup using the Triple O’s mobile app, dine-in service (once restrictions end), and delivery through SkipTheDishes and DoorDash.
For the latest news about Triple O’s, register to receive Triple O’s emails at tripleos.ca, become a fan of /tripleosrestaurant on Facebook or follow @TripleOs on Twitter, @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and /TheTripleOs on YouTube.