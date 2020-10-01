General News

Veteran shares stories as part of Memory Project

April 19, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

“If we don’t tell our stories, no one else will.”
That’s the reason King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, O.M.M., CD, shares her military experiences through a unique government program.
Reaching out to largely students from primary grades through university, Beharriell delivers talks to the nation’s young people through The Memory Project, operated by Historica Canada.
“Personal stories always (help) make history come alive,” she said, noting she’s helping to spread awareness among new and young Canadians about our military history. It’s very rewarding, Beharriell notes, for speakers to engage with others.
“It’s a great way to contribute to Canadians’ understanding of our country.”
Through the program, teachers or organizations can request speakers to address their students or members. While many visits were previously done in person, they are now conducted online until the pandemic is under control.
Historica Canada (makers of the Heritage Minutes and The Canadian Encyclopedia) offers programs that the public can use to explore, learn and reflect on our history, and what it means to be Canadian.
Beharriell is often sought after because she was a high-ranking female officer, a Senior Air Force Intelligence Officer who served during the Cold War, and Peacekeeping eras in the Canadian Forces.
Beharriell was a bit of a trailblazer, moving up through the ranks in a male-dominated profession that began in the 1970s.
“Throughout my career, men have often told me that I could not do things, simply because of being a woman.”
Beharriell proved them wrong, every step of the way, from officer’s training and joining the Security and Intelligence Branches, to flying in a fighter jet.
“They told me I couldn’t fly in a high-performance jet aircraft, because ‘my female parts would be damaged.’ I have over 80 hours in the back seat of fighters, including the most modern aircraft, the CF-18. It was quite a thrill breaking the sound barrier at 100 feet, climbing straight up, and doing rolls and loops above the clouds. Seven years after I left Cold Lake, the first two women became fighter pilots.”
One of her more exciting memories is being part of the first team to successfully intercept, with the brand-new CF-18s, a pair of Russian Tupolev Tu-95 (“Bear”) bombers testing Canada’s defensive capabilities. She has some really neat photos of the aircraft.
Beharriell notes that she faced discrimination, sexual harassment, physical assault, ignorance, prejudice, and male chauvinism. But these only made her stronger, more resolute.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I have had a motto. That motto is, ‘Nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Try it sometime. You may just surprise yourself.”
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War. Historica Canada launched a new video, “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” to mark the anniversary. It examines the conflict through the eyes of four veterans. One of the veterans is Beharriell. She was Chief Intelligence Analyst and briefer at Allied Air Force Central Europe HQ, Germany, during the Gulf War, in 1990-1991. You can view it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCknJrOYlCU
Beharriell said sharing stories is more important here, since Canadians don’t typically see service personnel on a regular basis. In the U.S., military bases are commonplace in urban areas.
“(Our) collective stories are important,” she said. “We must capture these stories from those who lived them.”
Canada’s military personnel – soldiers, sailors and aviators – have a great deal respect worldwide. And largely because of our military, Canadians live in peace. Beharriell pointed out that the last people who want war are those who have to fight it.
The Memory Project has a volunteer Speakers’ Bureau that arranges for veterans and Canadian Forces members to share their stories of military service at school and community events across the country. Speakers have reached 3 million Canadians since 2001.
The Memory Project Archive houses more than 2,800 testimonials and over 10,000 images from veterans of the First World War, Second World War, the Korean War and peacekeeping missions. While the archive does not accept submissions now, it remains the largest of its kind in Canada. Canadians can access the interviews, digitized artifacts and book a speaker at www.thememoryproject.com/stories.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Memory Project pivoted to online-only visits in spring 2020. Requests for speakers can be made through the website www.thememoryproject.com
There are 944 current speakers that include veterans from WW2 and other modern conflicts, as well as active service personnel.
The Memory Project continues to produce educational resources like videos, podcasts, learning tools, etc. https://www.thememoryproject.com/educator-resources
The Memory Project hosted its first online bilingual Remembrance Day event this year that featured 6 Memory Project speakers. The event received 7,297 digital participants from across the country.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Iran jammed GPS during PS752 attack, investigator says

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Resident pens book on fundraising for nature

The “Godfather of Good” is sharing his knowledge on raising money for the environment. King Township’s David Love, considered a “fundraising legend,” released his new book, Green Green, Reflections on 51 Years of Raising Money for Nature.

Veteran shares stories as part of Memory Project

“If we don’t tell our stories, no one else will.” That’s the reason King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, O.M.M., CD, shares her military experiences through a unique government program.

Small increase for King taxpayers due to York budget

York Regional Council approved its $3.3-billion 2021 budget. The budget includes 1.54% tax increase or about $40 to the average York Region residential property bill. Acccording to King treasurer Peggy Tollett, with the Township at 0% and the Region at 1.54% (school boards unknown at this time but assuming 0%), it would result in a .77% increase overall, or $48.14 for the year with an average assessment value of $971,996 in King.

PS752 investigator seeks war crimes prosecution against Iran

As experts from around the world pore through Iran’s final report on the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752, evidence is mounting about the fatal errors and omissions made in this criminal act. Canadian officials and victims’ family members are casting doubt on Iran's investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Pineapple Purveyor brings the world to you

The travel industry is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. Such losses are unimaginable. Travel restrictions over the past year have nixed almost everyone’s vacations and plans to get away from it all. King-based The Pineapple Purveyor is passionate about curating travel finds and experiences for its clients. Even though people might not be able to travel the world right now, it doesn’t mean “we cannot bring the world to them, through our online virtual experiences; social events, cooking classes and mixology sessions,” according to Joanne Henry.

Nobleton man says Iranian report ‘deceives’ and ‘denies’ responsibility

Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy. Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action. Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.” He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

King dancer anxious to get back on stage

Live stage performances have been curtailed during the pandemic, but it hasn’t contained the passion and expression for one King dancer. Stage veteran Hannah Richardson can’t wait to share her passion with audiences once again. It’s difficult to go from the pinnacle of live performing, to total withdrawal.

Artistic, soothing tables evoke serenity

KWS Staff – Consumers want more out of their decor. Much more.When art, form and function come together in perfect harmony, the results can be fantastic.Creations ...

Commentary

Canada needs to take decisive action on 752

Like any dutiful Canadian, we put our toonie into the coin slot, make our selection, and watch the fattening snack creep along, and fall to the magical tray below. We feel rewarded, and head out on our way. We pay our taxes, try to stay ahead of our bills and take our car in when the engine light comes on. We follow the rules and even give up our rights and freedoms faithfully in times of need.

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Smiles and chuckles are amazing gifts to share

Congratulations if you’re reading this! It means you’re alive and if that’s not reason enough to smile, I don’t know what is! I’m smiling as I write this. As stressful as the world is at times, I make it a point to laugh several times a day.

Salaries devour plenty of taxpayers’ dollars

Most of us average Canadians work so that we can live. For us, it’s a necessity, to afford life’s simple pleasures like paying taxes, utility bills, mortgages and credit card bills. Most of us don’t work for the government. But for those who do, life seems pretty good, regardless of your job.

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open