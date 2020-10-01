Air fryers have become a must-own appliance

March 17, 2021 · 0 Comments
KWS Staff – Air fryers have been soaring in popularity.
People like them because they’re convenient, easy to use and provide a healthier cooking method.
We found one that checks all the boxes.
Uber Appliance was crafted in 2015 out of a passion for bringing functional yet retro sleek kitchen appliances for the modern home.
“We love helping people create memorable moments around the dinner table and at home with friends and family,” according to their website.
Instead of just selling products, Uber offers informative articles to help educate consumers.
Air fryers come in different capacities, shapes, sizes, some have digital displays some come with traditional mechanical knobs, some have more features than others, different price points and there are so many choices, so how do you choose the best air fryer?
Uber has put together a comprehensive guide showing the best features of a variety of models, the different pros and cons for each as well as some feedback from real people who purchased air fryers showcasing what they love, hate and what they wish they had known before taking the plunge of buying an air fryer.
We’ve used several models and there are a few things for first-time buyers to consider.
Be cognizant of capacity, typically measured in quarts. You should base on your family needs and the size of average meals you create. Since these portable units sit on the counter tops, style is important. Fortunately, you can find them in many colours to match any decor. With basic black, you can’t go wrong.
These fryers, by design, are pretty easy to use and clean. That’s what makes them quite attractive. Cleaning up is always a chore, but these make life a bit easier.
Fryers come with either a basket or filter, which helps drain fats and oils. This is important for many who are want to lower their fat intake.
Uber excels on all fronts. The stylish Air Fryer XL looks and plays the part. It comes with an easy-to-use digital screen and temperature setting. It’s 5-quart basket is spacious, and really easy to clean.
And the bottom line is it’s a decent price point
From experience, this product outperforms many other brand name models on the market. You would be hard-pressed to find another one like it.
From steaks and burgers, to fish and fries, the XL does it all.
For more, visit www.uberappliance.com
