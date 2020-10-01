York Region opens 19,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

March 17, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York has opened a supply of 19,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.
Thos given priority include residents who are 80 years of age and older (born in 1941 or before) and who live in York Region; highest and very high priority health care workers who live or work in York Region.
Appointments can be booked at york.ca/Covid19Vaccine
The additional appointments will be for vaccinations at the following clinics:
Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital located in the City of Vaughan, operated by Mackenzie Health.
Cornell Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by Eastern York Region North Durham (EYRND) Ontario Health Team (OHT).
Georgina Ice Palace located in the Town of Georgina, operated by York Region Public Health.
Maple Community Centre located in the City of Vaughan, operated by York Region Public Health.
Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in the Town of Newmarket, operated by Southlake Regional Health Centre.
Richmond Green Sports Centre located in the City of Richmond Hill, operated by York Region Public Health.
Clinic dates and times vary for each location. Please visit york.ca/Covid19Vaccine for specific clinic details.
The process for clinics operated by York Region Public Health requires two steps. Individuals booking appointments must first create an account and then book an appointment.
Residents age 80+ who are not comfortable booking an online appointment are encouraged to seek out a support person (caregiver, family member or friend) who can assist in booking this appointment on their behalf. Telephone support is also available.
Contact centre information is available at york.ca/Covid19Vaccine
Residents may be required to wait outside for a short period of time before their appointment, so it is important to properly prepare for your COVID-19 vaccine before visiting the clinic.
As vaccine supply increases, residents are encouraged to check back often for appointments that may become available. York Region will continue to publicly communicate new online booking opportunities through multiple communication channels, including york.ca, social media and our media and community partners.
Walk-in appointments are not available; please do not visit a vaccination clinic without an appointment – you will be turned away.
