Commentary

Venturing down many rabbit holes

March 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe.
These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die.
There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.
And then there are rabbit holes, but not the dens for small furry rodents.
Merriam-Webster defines “rabbit hole” as a “complexly bizarre or difficult state or situation conceived of as a hole into which one falls or descends … one in which the pursuit of something (such as an answer or solution) leads to other questions, problems, or pursuits.”
These, on the other hand, abound almost everywhere on terra firma.
These invisible whirlwinds that suck the life out of people in search of answers, can be mind-boggling. And they’re everywhere.
I bumped into one the other day and almost lost a shoe!
The term was first coined by Lewis Carroll, in his 1865 classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Within those captivating pages, Alice follows the White Rabbit into his burrow, and is transported to the very strange, often nonsensical world of Wonderland.
If only our modern rabbit holes were that simple, and that enjoyable.
Our technologically advanced rabbit holes involve seemingly endless rolls of red tape. They almost always defy logic. It’s often difficult, if not impossible, to escape from such a hole.
Alice herself admitted the futility of it all.
“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”
Venturing down one of these holes will change you.
Today’s rabbit holes, often facilitated by the internet, feature countless distractions, dead-ends and endless loops.
So brothers and sisters, here we are living in a world of misinformation and mistrust, a world we all pitched in to build.
I never thought of myself as naive, but wakeup calls are there, just waiting for you to hit “snooze.” But eventually you have to get up.
Some of these can be minor, but others are like a shovel in the face; The Three Stooges style.
In recent excursions in the surreal world of the internet, I discovered there’s a fair amount of dishonesty. Many people would like to sell you something, but it’s nothing like what’s depicted. It’s a finely crafted lie, a deceitful myriad of photos, promises and methods of payment.
Some would say that at this very minute, people are lined up in cyberspace, ready to lie to you at the drop of a hat.
The most annoying rabbit holes are customer service sections of company websites. It takes forever to find an appropriate way to “contact us” and it’s often in a template format, a message board that is never answered.
Few even want to accept emails, likely because they don’t want to pay staff to answer them. There are “live” chats, but the only living thing in this case is you.
Go to the list of FAQs and “commonly asked questions,” which almost always offer little help at all.
Then, we’re faced by the always optimistic “was this helpful” or “glad we could help.”
Oh, what a tangled web we’ve woven.
Misinformation and mass distrust, partly due to the isolation of the pandemic, is abundant. People today seem to be more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and baseless ideas.
During the worst of the pandemic, we’ve heard people say the virus was man-made and let loose on an unsuspecting society. We’ve heard that the vaccines are “poison.” Anti-maskers came together.
Of course, there’s a big difference between conspiracy theories, and uncovering oddities, discrepancies and unusual circumstances.
As a journalist, I wanted to know the total budget being spent by the federal government and provinces on vaccines. Three or four attempts provided no answers. Surely someone, somewhere must know how much Ottawa is paying Pfizer or Moderna. Someone is signing the cheques.
And make no mistake, when sums as large as billions of dollars are at stake, well, anything can happen. Is this an unfounded conspiracy theory, base-less assumption or plain quackery?
COVID-19 and the pandemic has created one massive, global rabbit hole. The vaccines work, but some may require annual doses, like the flu shot. This sets in motion, an endless, multi-billion-dollar gravy train for pharmaceutical companies. It’s enough moola that they could afford to abandon all research and production of other life-saving drugs.
Just saying.
Masks may become commonplace in public from here on in.
Mask-makers are a dime a dozen, and all promise fantastic results, all for the one-time low price of …
Again, government contracts for PPE are massive and likely has create millionairess overnight. People have lied, cheated and killed for much, much less.
I’m not saying that government graft and inappropriate behaviour is common. I’d like to think it’s rare in our society today and everyone is working together in our best interest.
That’s not to say rabbit holes don’t exist at all levels of government. Think of dropping a dime through a sewer grate. You want it back, and make every effort to find it, but it’s gone forever. There’s no evidence that dime existed in the first place! And, no one will offer to replace it.
Just saying.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Groups say Bill 257 allows MZOs

A provincial act supporting broadband across Ontario contains a potentially destructive policy. Environmental Defence, Ontario Nature and Ecojustice say Bill 257 exempts Ministeral Zoning Orders (MZOs) from planning laws and policy. This new law, they stress, would allow environmentally destructive projects to go forward even if they contravene basic planning rules.

King artist celebrates female empowerment

A King artist’s work is part of the charge, improving awareness for our province’s “sheroes.” Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

Fresh off a starring appearance in A&W’s grass-fed beef advertisements, Beretta Farms is taking on another high-profile media role – this time in Grass Farmers, an A&W produced documentary that examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

Township recognizes long term care use on Marylake property

An information report by King Township staff caused an uproar among members of the public. In a follow-up to a potential proposal by the owners of Marylake Monastery north of King City, staff accepted the fact the property has been used for long term care purposes. While no application has been made, staff and councillors wanted full transparency, since it’s a contentious local issue.

Commentary

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open