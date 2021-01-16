February 10, 2021 · 0 Comments
The provincial government announced Monday that the Stay-at-Home order will continue to apply in York, Peel and Toronto until Monday, Feb. 22.
Final decisions will be subject to review of the trends in public health indicators at that time.
The government is moving to a regional approach and maintaining the shutdown in the majority of the public health regions in Ontario, including the Stay-at-Home order and all existing public health and workplace safety measures. When it is safe to do so, the province will gradually transition each region from the shutdown measures to a revised and strengthened COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open.
“While we have seen some progress in our fight against COVID-19, the situation in our hospitals remains precarious and the new variants pose a considerable threat to all of us,” said Minister Elliott. “As we cautiously and gradually transition out of the province-wide shutdown, we have developed an emergency brake system giving us the flexibility to contain community spread quickly in a specific region, providing an extra layer of protection.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.