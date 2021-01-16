King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

January 20, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.
The Trust has a province wide mandate to conserve, interpret and share Ontario’s heritage. It acts as a centre of expertise, and serves as the heritage trustee and steward for the people of Ontario. It conserves provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interprets Ontario’s history, celebrates its diversity, and educates Ontarians of its importance in our society.
“The Ontario Heritage Trust is a great fit for me as King is rich in its places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage,” he said. “This is a true opportunity to demonstrate excellence in the conservation and stewardship within the province’s heritage that reflect our diversity and complexity.”
The Ontario Heritage Trust is an agency of the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.
Its mandate is to:
• Advise and make recommendations to the Minister on any matter relating to the conservation, protection and preservation of the heritage of Ontario.
• Receive, acquire and hold property in trust for the people of Ontario.
• Support, encourage and facilitate the conservation, protection and preservation of the heritage of Ontario.
• Preserve, maintain, reconstruct, restore and manage property of historical, architectural, archaeological, recreational, esthetic, natural and scenic interest.
• Conduct research and implement educational and communications programs necessary for heritage conservation, protection and preservation.
For more, visit https://heritagetrust.on.ca/
