Province issues stay-at-home order

January 13, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

Residents are being told to stay home, as the province is in the grips of a COVID-19 emergency.
In response to a doubling in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, the real and looming threat of the collapse of the province’s hospital system Premier Doug Ford issued a new stay-at-home order Tuesday.
“The latest modelling data shows that Ontario is in a crisis and, with the current trends, our hospital ICUs will be overwhelmed in a few short weeks with unthinkable consequences,” said Premier Ford. “We need people to only go out only for essential trips to pick up groceries or go to medical appointments. By doing the right thing and staying home, you can stay safe and save lives.”
Effective Thursday, Jan. 14, at 12:01 a.m., the government is issuing a stay-at-home order requiring everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work. This order and other new and existing public health restrictions are aimed at limiting people’s mobility and reducing the number of daily contacts with those outside an immediate household. In addition to limiting outings to essential trips, all businesses must ensure that any employee who can work from home, does work from home.
These new public health measures will help stop the spread of COVID-19 by reducing concerning levels of mobility as the province continues its vaccine rollout and ramps up to mass vaccination when the federal government is able to provide the necessary supply to do so.
Provincial modelling shows growth in COVID-19 cases has accelerated, leading to increased hospitalization rates and ICU occupancy. ICU occupancy by is projected to be as high as 1,000 beds by early February which has the potential to overwhelm Ontario’s hospitals. The number of COVID-19-related deaths continues to rise and is expected to double from 50 to 100 deaths per day between now and the end of February.
Additional public health measures include:
• Outdoor organized public gatherings and social gatherings are further restricted to a limit of five people with limited exceptions.
• Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open. Wearing a mask or face covering is now recommended outdoors when you can’t physically distance more than two metres.
• All non-essential retail stores, including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and those offering curbside pickup or delivery, must open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m. The restricted hours of operation do not apply to stores that primarily sell food, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants for takeout or delivery.
Further, schools in York will not return to in-person instruction until Feb. 10.



         

Community News

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

Resident pens, illustrates children’s book

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Chamber honours local entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.

Fourth generation resident recalls early days of King in new book

With King Township’s population growing at an unprecedented rate, it can be difficult for many long-term residents to recall the quiet, wholly rural King of yesteryears.

Snowball-raised musician making waves in Toronto’s music scene

A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists. Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers.

Schomberg artist explores new ground with new release

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

Commentary

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

We are no longer who we once were

Being at the top of the food chain, we human beings like to think of ourselves as top dogs. We’re intelligent, and can follow our gut reactions and logic equally with ease. We can speculate, draw conclusions, and using our opposable thumbs, can build things.

Have we become poor, bored and lazy?

There’s no question the face of our society – both inward and outward – has changed. These changes have been decades in the making, and some may have been fueled by the pandemic.

No such things as coincidences

Life as we know it, every single moment, is coincidence. Or is it? From the venerable Forrest Gump, miracles happen every day: “I don’t know if we have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze, but I, I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both is happenin’ at the same time.” Well said, Forrest.

Letters to the Editor

