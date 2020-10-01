Headline News

York moves into lockdown due to virus

December 11, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

York Region and King Township will be in lockdown, due to the COVID-19 virus, effective Monday.
The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officers of health, and other health experts, are moving York, along with six other public health regions to new levels with stronger public health measures, this Monday, Dec. 14.
These steps are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 in order to keep schools open in the regions where in-class learning is permitted, safeguard health system capacity, and protect the province’s most vulnerable populations. The regional levels and specific public health measures are set out in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.
“Moving a region into Grey-Lockdown is not an easy decision, but it is one we needed to make in order to help stop the spread of the virus and safeguard the key services we rely on,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we enter the holiday season and as the province prepares to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, it remains crucial for all Ontarians to continue adhering to public health advice and workplace safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus and keep each other safe.”



         

