Patios will go, but dining in may return

November 4, 2020 · 0 Comments
While outdoor patios will soon disappear in King, hopes are restaurants will soon be able to offer limited indoor dining.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Councillor Bill Cober supported the pop-up patios on Main Street in Schomberg staying in place until Monday, Nov. 9 when they will be removed. No other extensions will be granted.
“Be it on a sidewalk, road or at a King-based business, we need to ensure that public health and safety is our first priority for our businesses, their employees, customers and our residents,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “Each and every business has a different situation which requires a unique approach. Staff are working with business owners impacted by these provincial orders and regulations to find creative solutions to help them adapt and navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Mayor Pellegrini is asking residents to shop locally as much as they can to support our local business community during the pandemic.
With respect to other restaurant patios, York Region Council supported a resolution during a special meeting Monday to approve recommendations to the Province to open up gyms and restaurants to indoor dining as soon as possible.
Hopes are it will be in alignment with the Provincial decision on Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. As early as Monday of next week, this may come into force and effect for them to permit indoor dining.
