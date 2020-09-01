Commentary

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

October 28, 2020   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects.
Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it.
And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.
Recent reports indicate that fear, dread and worry are among the top emotions and concerns in seven out of 10 Canadians! That’s 70 per cent, folks. Many are also suffering from “pandemic fatigue.”
Fear of the unknown, health challenges, and the idea that things have changed forever, weigh heavily on our minds.
The “Money, Fear and Stigma” poll by Licenced Insolvency Trustees, Bromwich+Smith, uncovered what consumers dread as it pertains to the pandemic. It asked people to apply a lens of what they “have learned in the past six months and the uncertainty moving forward” to address a number of possibilities.
Seven-in-10 Canadians fear “the notion that things have changed forever,” a number that is much higher for women (76%) than men (63%). In fact, overall women were much less optimistic than men in the poll. Meanwhile younger Canadians (18-34) were more likely to have dread on a number of issues, topping this question among all age categories at 76 per cent.
Fear of the unknown was next, an area that caused nearly two-thirds of respondents to worry as Canada enters this next chapter. Women (72%) were much more likely to feel this state of fear than men (54%). Younger Canadians (74%) were again more likely to be fearful about the looming uncertainty than those aged 35-54 (62%) and aged 55+ (56%). Rounding out the list of fears was loss of my job (30%) and collapse of my small business (17%).
“Fear and ambiguity, especially around uncertain health and economic prospects, is a major cause of stress and anxiety,” said Shawn Stack, vice-president of Insolvency Practice, Bromwich+Smith. “We are living in unprecedented times. The trepidation people are feeling is real. It keeps them up at night and it’s hard to find a solution to ease the thoughts.”
Looking into whether the pandemic lockdown has lessened stigma around money and mental health, the poll asked if people have become more open-minded on a number of items, especially based on their own struggles. Three out of four Canadians (75%) are feeling less judgmental about those who struggle with money, debt or insolvency.
Finally, the poll doubled down on stigma, asking which things people felt carried the largest stigma or negative connotation. Here were the findings.
Mental illness led the way as 74 per cent of respondents felt it still carried the largest stigma. This was followed by poverty at 68 per cent, debt or insolvency at 66 per cent, unemployment at 62 per cent, business failure (46%) and finally divorce (40%).
“This survey is designed to create a benchmark of attitudes around stigma, money, fear and debt,” said Stack. “These numbers show what we’ve always known – debt carries a very large stigma with Canadians, something we see often with our clients. Mental health has gone through a gradual process of de-stigmatization and openness over the decades. Debt needs to follow a similar path.”
Pandemic fatigue , according to the advisory team at Peninsula Canada, occurs when people get tired of adhering to pandemic restrictions and are desensitized to new public health guidelines and messaging. In the workplace, this might mean that employees are less careful about distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and keeping up with hygiene and sanitizing procedures.
Some people grow more relaxed with following health and safety rules in their personal lives.
We’ve seen the rallies, both here and abroad, from anti-mask types. We shake our heads in disbelief, saying these people are irresponsible and their actions will make others sick.
Pandemic fatigue manifests itself through decreased diligence in following health and safety protocols; low engagement and productivity; irritability, low morale and anxiety and difficulty concentrating on work.
I’m sure many of us have one or more of these symptoms. I’m still diligent when it comes to taking health precautions.
Recently, I heard that a virus like COVID-19 can live on surfaces longer than previously believed. All the more reason to remain on guard.
I’d like to add “down in the dumps” to the list of pandemic-related symptoms. Maybe it’s the weather, too, but I’ve been a bit gloomy lately and lack that typical “umph.” There are days I simply don’t want to get out of bed.
Maye it’s the air circulating in our house, but I’ve been getting more forgetful lately, too.
I’ve also had a couple of painful misfortunes. I stumbled cutting the grass about a month ago, twisting my ankle. It’s still not 100%. I have trigger finger in my left pinky, and it locks tight on a regular basis. I developed a tooth ache, the first in years.
I need out. I need an escape. Can someone pleased give me a jagged little pill, or something to clear the storm clouds?
Have things changed forever? I suppose we will see.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Cousin’s Market holds official opening

It took a while for the grand opening to come into fruition. But it wouldn’t be a grand opening without Tony Monaco from Z103.5, MPP Stephen Lecce, King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini – and a massive cake from Sweet Boutique – to officially introduce Cousin’s Market into Nobleton this past weekend.

King City’s Lieschen Beretta the star of A&W’s new grass-fed beef ads

Frequent visitors to Beretta Farms may see a familiar face pop up in A&W’s newest advertisements. The star of the burger chain’s new grass-fed beef campaign is Lieschen Beretta, ranch manager of the King City farm and daughter of Beretta Farms founders Mike and Cynthia Beretta.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

More charges laid against physician

A physician practising in King faces even more charges.Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, laid additional charges against ...

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Commentary

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open