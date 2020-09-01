Two Trisan Centre ice users test positive for COVID-19

October 21, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township has been notified that two individuals that accessed the Trisan Centre for ice usage have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were at the Trisan Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and have not returned to the facility since that time.
The Township has stringent cleaning protocols designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities including:
• Daily deep cleaning of all areas in operation.
• Disinfecting high-use areas before and after each individual user group.
• Cleaning high-touch surfaces before and after each individual user group.
All protocols were followed and the Township is working with York Region Public Health on future action items. A closure has not been mandated at this time.
Individuals who were in direct contact with the two users have been notified and are following public health instructions. If you believe you may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19, please visit York Region Public Health’s online resource at https://bit.ly/YRcovid for guidance on what actions to take.
The Township is providing this message to ensure clear and transparent messaging is communicated to our residents during this time.
For more information visit www.king.ca
