Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative

Teen dramas can have substance.

And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

A local actress will be expanding her role this season, as the culturally diverse cast explores many important issues, including mental health.

Detention Adventure combines nostalgic adventure with modern technology in a smart, fun, serialized family series for all ages. It’s about a motley crew of sixth graders who purposely get themselves thrown into detention after discovering the entrance to a labyrinth of tunnels, laden with traps and riddles, protecting a long-lost secret.

King’s Simone Miller and her colleagues explore history as fact vs history as we perceive it, and discusses mental health issues as a prominent theme. One of the main characters, Kelly, learns to cope with her extreme anxiety.

Also particularly timely is that this young cast is currently navigating their own back-to-school experience during the pandemic – an interesting contrast in terms of what it was like for them to film the series vs. what their actual school experience has been thus far.

Miller, who plays Raign, said she loves all the cast and crew working on Detention Adventure because. “Not only was everyone very professional, which I was able to learn a lot from, but we are also all true friends and enjoy one another’s company, which makes the atmosphere like home instead of work.”

She noted as an actress you need to balance school and working. This season took that to a whole new level for Miller, as filming took place during her very first exams as a high school student.

“I definitely learned the importance of time management and prioritizing learning my lines along with doing well in my exams. I found security in the fact that the cast and I are all relatively the same age and we conquered it together!”

This season, both Miller and her character grew and matured.

“What I can say is, in Season 2 we see a more vulnerable and compassionate Raign, who will still take any opportunity to be sarcastic, which I can definitely relate to.”

Miller said she doesn’t have “fans,” but she has “friends,” who are all eager to delve into Season 2.

Miller said they filmed Season 2 mid-January to mid-February, 2020.

“We were aware of the virus, but it hadn’t been deemed a pandemic at that time, as we all know. We were just very cautious in keeping our distance from one another.”

Miller began Grade 10 this year as an on-line learning student. She attends an art school for vocal music, and they are unable to sing as an ensemble and many of the performances were cancelled due to Covid-19.

“I definitely miss singing with my friends, but we have made the best of it so far!”

Her long-term goals are to continue acting and to eventually release some of her original music. During quarantine, she took the opportunity to write and compose, with all the available time.

Simone’s life in the spotlight began when she made appearances in shows like The Big Fun Crafty Show (Universal Kids) and Snapshots (CBC) as well as starring in commercials for major campaigns including Loblaws, The Shopping Channel, Plan Canada and The Wall Street Journal.

Her first big break came when she was recently cast as the lead Raign Westbrook in Detention Adventure.

Outside of acting, Simone loves to be active and adores kickboxing, trampolining, and volleyball. She also likes to play guitar and the ukulele, and enjoys reading, knitting and has recently taken an interest in cooking. Understanding the importance of giving back, Simone supports organizations that are close to her heart including the Jamaican Canadian Association. She has been a part of their community day painting project where she volunteers to paint churches, homes, community centres and more.

In Season 2 of the show, the group has to team up with a new ally to hunt for the legendary lost fortune of Ignatius Cockshutt.

Their punishment lands them roles in the local Brantford Historical Society’s reenactment play under the hawkish eye of historian Miss Dumont (Sarah McVie, Workin’ Moms, The Handmaid’s Tale). Delving deeper into history unearths surprising truths about the town’s past, while leading them closer to their goal. When it becomes clear that a mysterious foe is racing them to the treasure, they have to work against the clock, create unlikely alliances, and face hard truths.

Detention Adventure is now streaming on CBC Gem.

