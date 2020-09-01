General News

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

October 1, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing.
The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office.
At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.
G2Net, a “court-ordered” non-profit dedicated to delivering aid to developing countries, is part of one man’s multi-faceted passion, or perhaps obsession. It’s also home to UNICORN Aerospace – Universal Cartographic Orbital Rotational Navigation. This is a strategic multi-dimensional geo-spacial mapping technology. The company develops advanced aerospace technologies for private industry and the military.
Pretty cool stuff. The quaint Schomberg storefront has an air of mystery, a feeling of something much bigger.
Andre Milne is a pilot, former military man, artist and aeronautical designer. His passion hovers in the sky but he’s a logical man, driven by a search for the truth. He’s also an admitted skeptic, believing only what he can see and prove. He’s also a trained flight data analyst, who’s uncovered evidence surrounding some of the most mysterious air crashes in recent history.
Milne is unassuming, intelligent and quite personal. His laid-back nature belies his skills, covert military experience and investigative abilities. These same skills, and his tenacity, have drawn the attention of government officials and military personnel alike.
Milne formed G2 Net in 1994, with support from the Toronto Police. The goal was to collect and deliver humanitarian donations to refugees in the Caucasus area of the former Soviet Union, something not quite fashionable at the time. The idea was to have Canadian police offers on the ground in the region, giving the project legitimacy and a certain amount of might.
He saw G2Net as a vehicle to accelerate aid in real time.
In the process, he identified inefficiencies and red tape hurdles among top international aid organizations. Delivering aid to Muslim countries in the Middle East proved challenging. The name used in those countries for the Red Cross is Red Crescent, a moniker adopted by the Ottoman Empire in 1906. Red Crescent provides disaster and conflict relief in those regions.
When he tried to launch an aid program to Somalia, the idea was simple enough – Canadians bringing humanitarian aid to Somalians. It was an attempt, he said, to open relations with that part of the world.
A lot of challenges and regulatory issues forced Milne to put G2Net in mothballs for a time.
The time is now.
His philanthropic side, and ultimate goals, have never waned. He’s adamant that any and all donations, particularly monetary donations, get to those in need. He’s eliminated a bloated administration that plagues many NGOs and non-profits. Instead, his efforts are self-funded. Some exciting future fundraising plans, and a fantastic aerial project, are in the offing. He hopes to “launch” everything soon.
To raise funds, Milne has created the Stealth Aerial History Tour, a world-wide trip via a unique biomechanical aircraft, the Stealth. Modelled after da Vinci’s flying machine, the pedal-propelled light aircraft with hang-glider like wings is aiming to set some records. It’s also designed to generate funds for those who desperately need it.
Milne is planning a tour with the Stealth, live-streaming sights and sounds of some of the world’s wonders and marvels. Using a pay per view per flight method, viewers will log in and watch as the craft and pilot navigate over such places as the Great Wall of China or the Pyramids of Giza. Enlisting the support of various countries and their own athletes or celebrities, each leg of the journey will have nationalistic flare. It may just help bring some countries and cultures together, in a time of uncertainty and conflict.
He hopes to raise money and then simply give it all away.
Milne sees human-powered flight as the “holy grail of flight.” It’s pure and simple, almost an extension of the human form. Through his craft, and this project, he hopes to inspire the hearts and minds of people who literally shoot for the stars.
Milne shares some amazing, albeit redacted stories, ranging from UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) and black ops to government cover-ups.
Milne uses hard data to prove his case.
He’s turned his attention to investigating some major airline crashes, and has uncovered some interesting evidence.
His interest was piqued when he began doing a forensic analysis of EgyptAir 990. The jet airliner that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 100 kilometres south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 1999. All 217 people on board died. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that the actions of the copilot caused the crash, but Egyptian authorities blamed mechanical failure.
Using various radar sources, satellite readings and his own expertise, Milne believes the pilots used evasive action to avoid two objects that were posing a threat. Whether these were missiles or UAPs remains unknown.
Milne was so adamant about his findings that he lobbied MPs, Canadian government officials and even the PMO in 2003 to look at his data and share the information with Egyptian officials. He received letters of support from well known MPs at the time.
His efforts became stalled, Milne speculates, by other government agencies.
Fast-forward to 2014 and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared March 8 on its way from Kuala Lampur to Beijing. All 227 passengers and 12 crew were presumed lost.
Investigators relied largely on Insmarsat satellite data to believe it crashed somewhere in the South China and Andaman Seas. Searches have failed to find the wreckage.
Milne’s colleague Danny Boyer, a U.S. air force member, located a satellite image believed to be the crash site in a remote part of Cambodia. Milne is now working with Boyer to get a team through the jungle to examine the site he found. The black box and the wreckage will be key to uncovering the truth.
But Milne doesn’t believe it was deliberate pilot action.
It remains as one of the biggest mysteries in air history.
The downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020 caught the world’s attention. An anti-aircraft missile fired by Iranian military personnel destroyed the plane, killing all 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians.
Investigators are still waiting to recover data from the black box.
While the facts in this incident seem indisputable, Milne believes there’s much more to it than meets the eye.
He said he’s been asked by the Ukraine government to continue looking into the incident and he’s been corresponding with officials from that country. That, he said, prompted a visit recently from RCMP agents with the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.
This further piqued Milne’s curiosity but he refused to relay any details of his investigation.
Such is a glimpse into the goings-on behind the curtain at G2Net on Schomberg’s quiet Main Street.
The Pandora’s Box of discoveries aside, Milne’s desire to help those in need is undeniable.
Help support his efforts, when he and his Stealth take to the skies.



         

