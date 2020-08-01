York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

September 23, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19data
Providing this data will make it easier for students, parents and teachers to access important information about COVID-19 in their communities.
The interactive dashboard provides information on COVID-19 in a wide variety of ways, helping residents, media and other community stakeholders understand what the pandemic looks like in York Region and its on-going trends.
The added features include school lists and case counts, organized in two categories:
Confirmed outbreak – Outbreaks are declared in a school setting when, within a 14-day period, there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students, staff or other visitors with an epidemiological link (if cases are in the same class or cohort) or if at least one case could have been infected in the school.
Under Surveillance – Refers to schools with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case among staff or students where there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school. For example, a school student who acquired a case of COVID-19 through close contact at home.
Information included within the dashboard is extracted from the provincial Case and Contact Management System (CCM) and most recent investigation information. These numbers may differ from other sources, as the data was extracted at different times. In the event of a discrepancy between cases reported, data reported through York Region’s dashboard should be considered the most up-to-date.
The York Region website continues to be one of the most transparent with respect to depth of data presented. Visit york.ca/covid19data to access the interactive dashboard and learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic in York Region.
This information will be updated once daily at 5 p.m. seven days a week.
York Region Public Health reminds parents and guardians to check your child daily for symptoms of COVID-19. For more information and resources, including how to protect yourself and others, visit york.ca/SafeAtSchool
You can download Canada’s COVID Alert in Apple and Google app stores or visit ontario.ca/covidalert
