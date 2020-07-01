New King Bulletin e-newsletter to be published monthly

September 1, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be delivered right to the email inbox of subscribers each month.
“Many things have changed in King over the last several months. One of the biggest changes was the closing of our Municipal Office and other facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini in the King Bulletin’s first edition.
“Due to this, we’ve looked at ways of adapting our program and service delivery, including our outward-facing communications. Although we have many channels operating currently – like our municipal pages in the King Weekly Sentinel, our website at www.king.ca and our various social media channels (Facebook, Twitter), we are always looking for new ways to communicate with King.”
Scheduled to be issued monthly, it will contain important information about programs, services, news and updates in an easy-to-read format that residents and stakeholders can subscribe to and have delivered directly to their email inbox.
The first edition includes:
• An update on what’s open and what’s closed in King due to COVID-19 restrictions.
• Updates on major municipal projects including the new King City Library, Pottageville Park upgrades, King Road revitalization and the 2020 road paving program.
• Contactless green and blue bin delivery.
Visit http://kingbulletin.king.ca today to subscribe for future editions.
