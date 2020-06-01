Headline News

Township staff continue to serve residents

August 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

While the municipal offices are closed to the public, King Township staff are busy serving residents.
The Municipal Centre has always been available for staff to use during the pandemic. However, officials encouraged staff to work remotely as much as possible.
“We’ve adapted to the new normal with our virtual conference calls – it’s allowed us to be extremely efficient in getting work done,” said Jason Ballantyne, King’s communications officer.
He estimates there’s never more than a dozen people in the building at any one time, most days less.
“We have extensive safety protocols in place, including continual deep cleaning, hand sanitizing stations, masking and physical distancing.
“We know that the community is looking forward to the re-opening of the Municipal Centre and our other currently closed facilities. We’re looking forward to it, too. We have to, however, do it in as safe and responsible a manner as possible, under the guidance of York Region and Provincial health authorities. The last thing we want to do is rush the re-opening and possibly set us back after so many months of hard work and diligence in flattening the curve.”
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted essential services never slowed at the Township and they’ve been “very prudent in our operations.”
The mayor is proud that all staff are working and earning their pay cheques.
“I can look any taxpayer in the eye and say that everyone on our payroll is working,” he noted.
Some staff have been redeployed and the Township is doing some belt-tightening, in anticipation of a zero tax increase in 2021. The layout of the municipal building allows staff who wish to be in the office to remain contained.
The mayor pointed out technology allows staff and councillors to do their jobs effectively.
Just recently, the mayor has decided to meet with residents on their front lawns, in keeping with social distancing measures.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

James Morning and Sons celebrates 50th anniversary

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Commentary

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open