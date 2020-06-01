General News

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

August 4, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business.
Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.
The brothers grew up in King City and started the online e-commerce company two years ago and over the last three months (since COVID) their sales have increased 200%, with so many people looking to revamp their home decor.
“Over the last year we have lugged 26 tons of bed sheets up the stairs and out the door to the Canada Post location in King City,” Ben said.
Something as simple as buying new bedding can be a pain, and some of us underestimated how inconvenient it would be to purchase items like bedding at a big-box store.
“With the overwhelming options to choose from, we knew there had to be a better way to do this. The main inspiration behind Benji Sleep was our sheer motivation to break the status quo when it came to buying bedding products.”
Mark added they listened to countless sales people selling them on high thread count, and the fact that quality came with a premium price.
“We set out to simplify the entire process by eliminating your trip to the big-box store, debunking the myths around thread count and offering high-quality, versatile and affordable bedding ALL online.”
Reaching the right combination of materials involved a lot of trial and error.
“We tried absolutely every type of sheet fabric out on the market. Traditional cotton (percale and sateen), bamboo, silk, and even linen! We tried and tested every single fabric to find which was not only the softest, but also the best bang for your buck. We finally decided to work with a manufacturer to produce a double brushed, high performance microfiber that is designed to be extremely soft, hypoallergenic, wrinkle resistant, and temperature regulating.”
The McLeans noted the process meets environmental industry standards “Oeko-Tex Standard 100” which ensures no harmful chemicals or contaminants are used.
Benji Sleep offers free shiping when customers order just two products.
Realizing that some people are hesitant to order online, they offer a 100-night free trial! If you are not a fan of the sheets, send them back and they will refund you in full. Any returns are washed, and then donated to local charities/shelters in our community.
“We keep things simple and love when we hear from our customers about how easy the process was from start to finish.”
The entrepreneurs are very customer oriented and have built Benji based on what customers are looking for.
“We listen to our customers, and when we are launching new colours, patterns and products, we turn to them for valuable feedback.”
The brothers admit they “dove head first into this, and have learned so many things along the way.”
They explained the leap taught them about supplier relationships, packaging design, branding, digital advertising, website design and user experience.
“We had to start somewhere, and we were lucky enough that our parents gave up their basement for our new makeshift storage warehouse. We knew it wasn’t going to evolve over night, so we steadily worked at making our process more efficient.
“When COVID-19 swept the nation, many people were putting more of a focus on their home decor and personal needs. At that point, we were ready and we were able to support the demand that came our way.
“We have come a long way, getting to know the ladies at the King City post office when we brought them our first order to ship out, to seeing their facial expressions when we would back up to their loading dock with our new ‘daily shipment,’ to having a fully functional warehouse! It takes a team to operate a business, and it’s important that every facet is providing value to the customer.”
Ben said they believe that consumer buying habits have changed since the pandemic. People are more likely to purchase online, especially when they have 100 nights to try their sheets.
Benji Sleep’s prices are all below $100.
“As we dug around and scoped out the competition, we found that the majority of companies were listing their sheets for $150+ with added shipping fees. It was important to us to have a target of $100 with the option for free shipping. Our quality speaks for itself in the reviews that we have received.”
No one is perfect and that’s why they provide a customer service chat line on the website that they monitor every single day.
“It has allowed us to be in direct contact with our customers to see what it is that they want, and how we can improve from a quality standpoint. Continuous improvement is very important to us,” Mark said.
While slugging boxes is hard, they admit they have fun working together and bouncing ideas off one another.
“Speaking with happy customers on a daily basis, and listening to their experience with our bedding product is what makes it all worth it to us.”
There’s still work to be done.
They know they can improve on the product and create efficiencies. But a good night’s sleep is vitally important.
“Everyone knows the feeling of an incredible sleep, however more often than not it’s a terrible sleep that stands out the most. We want to change that. It all starts with a good sleep and we want to ensure everyone starts their day off the right way. We started Benji with a few important things in mind; simplicity, affordability, and quality bedding available with just a few clicks,” Ben said. “Benji’s future will be dependent on our customers as they will steer us in a direction that makes sense from both a product point of view while allowing us to be ourselves and help our customers improve on their sleep every night.”
For more, visit www.benjisleep.com or email them at info@benjisleep.com



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Commentary

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open