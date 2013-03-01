Commentary

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

July 29, 2020   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’
“Into the future …”
Well, the Steve Miller Band had it spot on when they sang this 1976 hit.
It had a bit of a “dreamy” feel to it, not unlike the feeling we have these days, during what’s turning out to be one of the longest and strangest years ever.
We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by.
We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right?
Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.
On our own, we can’t really keep track of time, that’s why our ancestors invented sundials and clocks. Tracking minutes and seconds has become much easier, thanks to technology.
But have our “inner” clocks or sense of the passing of time gotten better or worse over the centuries?
Psychologists have identified many factors that affect our sense of time, some of which explain our heightened awareness of it this year, during the pandemic.
Our emotion distorts time, the experts say.
A number of studies have looked at how attention and emotion affect our sense of time.
They said things that grab our attention or require more attention and they actually feel like they last much longer.
Emotions can also influence our perception of time. Sadly, if we’re having fun or on vacation, time flies. Conversely, if we’re sad, depressed, lonely, stressed, burdened, time drags like a ball and chain.
Most of us know that a busy day usually goes by quickly, especially when we’re running errands.
But for some the opposite is true in 2020. Front-line health-care workers, for example, know they are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, and the resulting anxiety heightens their attentiveness and slows their perception of how quickly a day passes.
We tend to rely on memory rather than knowledge to date events happening within our lifetime. But as our memory distorts our perception of time, it also affects our sense of when an event took place.
Psychologists have found that it’s common when recalling a long-ago event to think that it happened more recently than it did. But if the event happened within the past three years, we often think that it happened longer ago.
This effect is called telescoping. Think of it as looking backward or forwards through a telescope where images are distorted depending on the orientation.
There’s no question 2020 will not soon be forgotten. But already, more than four months into this altered reality, and I can’t recall the details of March, when the world came to a halt. I remember the shortage of essentials and the mad dash to the grocery store, but I don’t have many crystal-clear memories of pandemic activities around our house.
Is it selective memory, or an illusion of time itself?
Wouldn’t it be great if we could freeze those special moments in our brains and make them last forever? How about creating a device that let’s us access any memory we want, so we can replay it over and over in our mind’s eye?
I have a decent memory for facts, figures and information. I also have quite vivid dreams. Yet, I have no recollection of my early years – nada prior to age 5. The only vivid “traumatic” memory I have is waking up from nap time in kindergarten. The teacher, for some reason, let me sleep in, while the rest of the class gathered together and began singing songs. This off-key ensemble woke me up and as I rubbed my wearing eyes, I remember a few kids laughing at this “sleepy head.”
Few memories spring to mind from 7-10.
Those years did pass by as they should have, yet I have no detailed recollection of events.
Even today, my memory is quite selective, and I don’t seem to retain much of the mundane, everyday moments.
From day to day, I don’t really feel the passage of time. I can see the real-world effects, however, like hair and finger nail growth. If I was lost on a remote island, these, and my Fabio-like locks would be my only indicators of weeks gone by.
I guess I could count the number of sun rises and sunsets, and notch some ticks into a nearby palm tree. At one point, it would all blend together and time would slow to a crawl.
Scientists are still learning about the human brain and memory to this day. Memories are stored mainly in the hippocampus, neocortex and the amygdala. Fiddle around with any of these and our precious memories are lost forever.
Experiments in animals showed that removing or changing just a single chemical or molecule can prevent the formation of memories, or even destroy memories that already exist.
I’m not alone in the memory game. Our ability to remember new information peaks in our 20s, and then starts to decline noticeably from our 50s or 60s. But new studies centre around whether exercise can improve brain function. Fingers crossed.
Time carries on without a mere thought of us mere mortals.
Until our concept of linear time changes, we are stuck with “slippin, slippin, into the future.”
Enjoy the ride.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Campaign urges residents to ‘Shop Main Street’

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

King joins Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE to support local businesses

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Commentary

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Understanding our concept of the passage of time

“Why can’t things stay the way they are?” asked the young inquisitive boy. “Because of the passage of time,” was the learned response. “Time? What does that have to do with anything?” What indeed.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open