Masks, physical distancing and good hygiene still crucial in Stage 3

York Region, including King Township, has entered Stage 3 of the province’s re-opening plan. This move increases the number of businesses and public spaces allowed to reopen.
The decision by the province was made in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and was based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower or low transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management and a significant increase in testing.
For regions in Stage 3, gathering limits increase to a maximum of 50 people indoors and a maximum of 100 people outdoors, with physical distancing still in place.
Gathering limits apply to all social gatherings and events, as well as some higher-risk activities and venues.
Gathering limits do not apply to settings such as beaches, parks, restaurants and bars, but measures to enable physical distancing may limit capacity at any given time.
“I’d like to thank King Township’s citizens for their hard work that has helped us flatten the curve of new infections,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “By making those difficult sacrifices early on – like not being able to see loved ones in person or by being off work or working remotely – we have been able to get to where we are much more quickly than anticipated.”
However, we still have to remain vigilant, he said.
“All that hard work can be undone if we don’t remain disciplined in our actions,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “This means we need to continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and good hygiene.”
For more information on what restrictions remain in place during Stage 3, as well as public health and workplace safety restrictions necessary to keep people safe, visit Ontario.ca/reopen.
As the province carefully reopens, the health and well-being of Ontarians remains a top priority.
The government is strongly recommending everyone to continue following public health advice, including practising physical distancing with those outside your household or social circle, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so, staying home when ill, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
Testing is available at any of the province’s 144 assessment centres currently open. To find the closest assessment centre, visit Ontario.ca/coronavirus.
Playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment are now open across King.
Please note this equipment cannot be properly sanitized. Residents are reminded to take extra caution and use outdoor recreational amenities at your own risk. Remember to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer after use.
Several buildings and amenities remain closed until at least Labour Day. They include the King Township Municipal Centre, and all municipal indoor facilities. All municipal events and all in-person camp programs have been cancelled. King Township Public Library is closed, offering curbside pick-up only. For more info visit www.kinglibrary.ca.
The Township is offering some alternative recreation programming including Camp in a Box Round 2 (registration closes Tuesday, Aug. 4), Outdoor Mini-Fitness Sessions (registration closes Thursday, Aug. 6).
For the most up-to-date information on how COVID-19 is impacting King Township’s programs and services, please visit covid19.king.ca.
