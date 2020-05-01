Resident helps people reconnect

July 22, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect.
Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts.
Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections. These cards will take you on an inspiring and awakening journey that will help you further your relationship with yourself and others. All you need to do is pull a card and feel your connections unfold.
Clark said Cool to Connect “encourages people that it’s cool to have deep conversations, and have emotional and real connections with people, sometimes we just need a prompt to do so!”
It’s especially relevant now with social distancing and isolation.
She explained that all you do is pull a card and answer the question. There are unlimited players and it can even be used by yourself, to prompt you to keep a journal. The 52 questions are all “PG” and they can be used online (zoom, FaceTime etc. and socially distant situations to enhance connection).
“After running Heroic Humans for nearly three years now, it was becoming more and more common of a theme throughout my interviews and interactions with people in the community and online about how much we all craved and depended on connection. I wanted to create a product that people would feel ‘cool’ to use to connect further with themselves and others.
Clark is the founder and creator of Heroic Humans, a global social impact movement with a mission to inspire, celebrate and empower Heroic members of our communities.
Heroic Humans touches thousands of lives daily from across the globe. With global ambassadors that support the mission, Heroic Humans also hosts events and most recently launched a podcast to elevate the stories, voices and personal journeys of everyday heroes.
For more, visit www.cooltoconnect.com
