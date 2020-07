Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

A strong sense of community led a Brampton man to create a long-lasting tool in our personal health arsenal. Shaun Ghulam, founder of Brampton Proud and his graphic firm DMINDED, created a lineup of custom “Proud” handles.

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.