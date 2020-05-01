General News

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

July 15, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years.
The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month.
“She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.
“When she won the audition she was six, she turned seven filming and she’s going to be eight this week.”
Carina is a competitive dancer and actress. Ever since she was less than a year old, she learned to dance before anything else.
“This is a funny story because, I have another daughter; she’s older. That daughter started walking before she was one. Carina, actually, started walking later. She started dancing, holding on to furniture before she was able to walk.”
At the age of three, Battrick entered dancing in a local studio and at the age of four, transferred over to Performing Dance Arts in Woodbridge.
Learning techniques and perfecting her role as a young actress landing a role in “Feel The Beat” is her biggest role thus far.
Carina appeared in Viggo Mortenson’s directorial debut “Falling” last year as well. Mortenson is known for his protagonist roles as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings and as Tony Lip in Greenbook.
The film “Falling” will be recognized at this year’s San Sebastian Festival in Spain and was selected to be in the Cannes Festival in France.
Yet, for Battrick, due to COVID-19, there hasn’t been any room for a proper celebration.
Released on June 19, she would have had the chance to revel with classmates and teachers at Nobleton Public School. Her mother says this would have made her feel more excited about her role.
“Now because she’s at home, I don’t think she really realizes how big this is. She never got to walk the red carpet. She never got to live any of that stuff.”
Thankfully for social media, Battrick’s Instagram page (operated by her mother) has seemingly exploded. She currently has 15.5k followers on her account and her mother says, she has received kind messages from people across the world.
Carina’s mother Anna, originally from Kiev Ukraine, also said the acting industry is suffering immensely. Battrick was supposed to audition for another role this year.
Directed by Elissa Down, Feel The Beat stars Florida native Sofia Carson as April Dibrina, a small-town girl from New Hope Wisconsin trying to make it to Broadway. After being evicted from her apartment in New York, she returns home to her father Frank (played by another King resident Enrico Colantoni) to lead her childhood dance studio to nationals and recovering old-love lost with her ex-boyfriend Nick (played by Wolfgang Novogratz) in this family-teen comedy.



         

Nobleton girl stars in 'Feel The Beat' Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film "Feel The Beat" released last month. "She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast," said her mother, Anna Battrick.

