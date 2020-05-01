Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

July 8, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors.
Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.
As a former president for over a decade of minor hockey, Harbridge is humbled with his new role.
“I’m really gratified and humbled to be asked to be part of the Southlake Foundation. The hospital has played an important role in the lives of my family. Two of my three children were born there. It’s been our primary medical care facility for our family,” Harbridge explained.
Harbridge says members of his family are healthy today due to Southlake. He thanked the great efforts staff and the miracle workers from the Southlake Cardiac Program. He is excited to be able to contribute to the hospital and is eager to learn from the current board members.
One of Harbridge’s goals is seeing how a successful future will unfold.
“What we hope to accomplish as a board is very simple I believe. Simply to leave the foundation in a stronger position than when we took over. It has been marvelous to see over the last couple of years how the community and hospital have really grown together. The community support for Southlake has been amazing. I hope to do my small part to nurture this,” said new member David Greenwood.
These three board members bring to the table different values and outlooks. Chair of the Board, Dave Wattling says, that diversity within the board is his view bridging together the now and future endeavors.
“The key for me is building diversity of experience on the board. Each of the three bring very different perspectives either from their community involvement or from their community expertise,” Wattling said.
Harbridge brings in a legal and human resources background.
Wattling commends all front-line employees that have worked endlessly through the strain on resources and enduring the new protocols and procedures. He says the pandemic is taking a toll emotionally and financially on staff. Clinical staff and nurses are working extra shifts.
Amidst all of the efforts within the walls of the hospital, Wattling is very impressed with the efforts outside of the grounds.
“The community has just really rallied and provided support for the staff. For the patients, we were able to open up the entertainment internet access so they don’t have to pay for that during this. All of that has been supported by the community. I’m just so impressed with the way everyone has come together to support the health centre.”
Southlake would like to thank Chair of the Southlake Regional Health Centre Board of Directors Debra Dobson and Member of the Southlake Foundation Board of Directors Jud Whiteside for their services to the hospital over the years.
