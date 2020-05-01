The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

A strong sense of community led a Brampton man to create a long-lasting tool in our personal health arsenal. Shaun Ghulam, founder of Brampton Proud and his graphic firm DMINDED, created a lineup of custom “Proud” handles.

Current events led a Vaughan man to create something special in King City. Mahyar Amiri painted a large mural near the King City GO station, reflecting both the pandemic and racism – two issues on everyone’s mind lately.

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.

We all need a little boost to our physical and mental health during these unusual times. The benefits and sense of wellbeing we get from plants, gardening and nature are undeniable. With that in mind, King’s Connon Nurseries is providing residents with a cornucopia of products and ideas to get you on the road to recovery.

Some local film students haven’t let the current situation slow down their enthusiasm. “Deeper than Blue” a short documentary made by a group of six students, including local Schomberg filmmakers Nicole and Sara Hayward, has been accepted into four film festivals around North America.