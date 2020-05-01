Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Schomberg Quality Meats marked its 30th anniversary. Shown are Scott Doedens, Tony Landolfi and Nina Landolfi in front of their Main Street shop.

By Julia Galt

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold.

Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Meat-lovers abound in the small butcher’s shop at 314 Main Street, Schomberg. Products include everything from tender meats, to fresh seafood, to eggs, cheese, and spices, and far more. With 30-year customer favourites like their chicken fingers, and signature creations like their California roasts – double chicken breasts stuffed with seasoned pork tenderloins – flying off the shelves, Schomberg Quality Meats rarely sees a dull moment. And they certainly know how to please their customers.

“Every kid that comes in here, I give them a chicken finger,” said owner Tony Landolfi. “When they’re grown up, they come in here and remember 20 years ago, when they were little kids and got a chicken finger. I’ll ask if they’re too old to have a chicken finger – the answer’s always no – and give them another one.”

“I got them as a kid, and now I give them to the kids,” added Scott Doedens, fellow Schomberg Quality Meats butcher.

Tony Landolfi’s story in the butchery business began at age 12, when he first began working for his cousin at Bradford Quality Meats. After an 11-year stint with the shop, he began working as a butcher at the Bolton IGA, where he would stay for an additional four years. Spurred by the longtime dream to own his own shop, Landolfi jumped at the chance to purchase the Schomberg butcher shop, then operated by Monica Duggan, when it went up for sale in 1990. He knew he wanted to work in a small town to form relationships with his customers, and Schomberg more than fit the bill.

After staking himself outside the shop to see what the store’s business was like, Landolfi’s mind was set. One discussion with his family later, the butcher shop was purchased, and, with a public barbeque to celebrate the event, opened on June 28, 1990. In the three decades since, very little has changed, Landolfi asserts.

“I keep things very simple and very basic,” said Landolfi. “The important thing is to look after the customers and make sure they’re happy, make sure you have what they want, and listen to them.”

After 30 years in business, Landolfi knows his customers like the back of his hand. He enjoys giving advice both in the shop and on the store’s Facebook page, advising customers on the best way to prepare and cook their meat. Making people happy, and giving them what they want, is the best part of the job, he says.

“People come into your store, and they’re having company, having guests, and they’re not sure what to do. When they leave, they’ve very appreciative for the advice you’ve given them and the direction you’ve set them in,” said Landolfi. “It’s all part of living in a small town- forming a great relationship with your customers. That’s why we chose Schomberg, and we’re glad we did.”

