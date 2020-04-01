Campaign urges residents to ‘Shop Main Street’

June 17, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort.
King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.
The Shop Main Street campaign includes bright sunflower themed sidewalk decals in front of each business together with matching window signs. These signs all match with the existing sunflower themed Main Street Banners, benches and waste receptacles.
Preserving the unique Main Street is something resident Tom Wray is passionate about.
“Main Streets are disappearing; they can’t survive unless their businesses prosper,” he said.
He has been actively involved with the revitalization project, as a volunteer on the planning committee with Economic Development, and as a local businessman. His company, Main Street Print, created the sidewalk graphics, and if you look way up, you will notice they match the banners welcoming people to Main Street. The sunflower theme is echoed on the benches and garbage containers placed around town, bringing a touch of whimsy to this historic street.
“I love them, they are so bright and cheerful. And we need a little brightness right now,” said Yvonne Rosseau, owner of Cottage and Crown.
The sunflower circles have been placed strategically outside stores to let people know they are open for business.
The Schomberg Main Street Revitalization project has had to adapt to the current COVID-19 environment and pivot in the absence of the activation and programming that was part of the existing revitalization plan.
King’s Economic Development Division has launched a Shop Main Street marketing campaign as part of the Schomberg Main Street Revitalization initiative.
The purpose of the campaign is to highlight businesses on Main Street Schomberg that are open and offering physically distant shopping and dining options. The intent is also to promote shopping and visiting Main Street Schomberg with cheer, not fear.
The schombergmainstreet.ca website and Schomberg Main Street Facebook account have also gone through a full redesign to tie in the Shop Main Street theme and imagery while promoting businesses who continue to support their customers in every way they can.
