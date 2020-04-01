General News

Dyson really ups the ante in home cleaning with V11

By Mark Pavilons

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine.
Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier.
The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum.
Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.
This beauty captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air.
The V11 Absolute intelligently optimizes suction power and run time to deep clean anywhere and displays real time performance on a new LCD screen.
While using the torque-drive cleaner head in the new Auto mode, the V11 is able to adapt and adjust suction power depending on floor type, which allows users to get the most out of their battery life.
The new LCD screen displays mode (power), a run time countdown to the second, and machine performance in real time, helping users know how much battery is left.
The V11 has 20% more suction power and up to 60 minutes of fade-free battery for floor to ceiling cleaning.
The bottom line here is this cleaning companion does the work of any traditional upright.
The real bonus here is its versatility and convenient portability. The V11 easily transforms into a handheld unit when you need to tackle your couch, stairs or even the car.
It’s the perfect tool for removing pet hair from furniture in no time at all.
There’s a trend toward cordless, battery-powered vacuums. Until now, most were under-powered and not quite up to the task of daily cleaning.
Dyson has turned things upside down. Beautifully designed, this model doesn’t look like it’s capable of down and dirty hard work like corded models. Yet it is.
It’s deceiving, and it’s driven by the marvellous technology that only Dyson can deliver. Yes, it comes with a premium price, but there’s no equal on the market.
You can tell right away as you unpack the vacuum, this is a “Tesla” of vacuums. Smooth, clean lines, everything fits together perfectly. Everything has a purpose.
The V11 sucked up a container’s worth of dog hair and debris, even after a pass with our regular upright. It removed pet hair from our couches like nothing has ever done before.
Aside from everything else, it’s fun to use! Yes, vacuuming is now fun.
Three microprocessors on board the Dyson V11 vacuum bring a new level of intelligence to monitoring performance. The microprocessors are located in the Dynamic Load Sensor inside the High Torque cleaner head; inside the Dyson digital motor V11 and inside the battery. These advances mean that suction automatically adjusts depending on floor type, and the owner can see how much run time is remaining.
The High Torque cleaner head is Dyson’s most powerful cord-free cleaner head ever. It features stiff nylon bristles that drive deep into carpet to remove ground-in dirt, and anti-static carbon fibre filaments that capture dust from hard floors and crevices. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times a second.
Dyson engineers also devised a way to seal the High Torque cleaner head to the floor, by using a sealing bellow made of elastic polyurethane.
The nifty LCD screen intelligently reports in real time and shows current performance, including selected power mode and remaining run time, giving the user more control of their clean.
The screen also reminds the user when to clean filters for optimum performance, and informs them of any blockages and how to clear them. Thanks to sensor magnets embedded in the filter assembly, the screen can tell the user when the filter isn’t connected properly.
Dyson’s most powerful battery pack has seven larger, high-capacity cells with nickel-cobaltaluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power.
Aerospace materials are found in the motor, including phenolic compound casing which is used in satellites, and provides a high strength to weight ratio.
While all highly technical, the main point here is you’re getting an engineering marvel charged with a simple task.
You can grab this unit anytime from its wall mount and clean, or touch up your living space. Having peace of mind and knowing your home is clean, is worth every penny.
Dyson is realizing ambitious plans to develop new technologies with global teams focused on solid state battery cells, high-speed electric motors, vision systems, machine learning technologies, and A.I.
In September 2017 Dyson announced that it had been working on a battery electric vehicle for three years. It announced that it’s aiming for launch in 2021.
For more on the V11 and other products, visit dysoncanada.ca



         

Dyson really ups the ante in home cleaning with V11

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.

