King re-opening some outdoor facilities June 1

May 27, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township is tentatively scheduling the re-opening of some outdoor facilities on June 1, although with strict guidelines on how the public can use them.
“The Township’s first priority is to ensure the health and safety of all our citizens and staff,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “At this time we are only opening some outdoor facilities. Staff are currently working on a wider re-opening plan that will happen only when the provincial government and health professionals say it is safe to do so.”
Mayor Pellegrini added that although the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues, on average, to decline, this is not the time to relax physical distancing and other safety measures.
“I know that with the arrival of nice weather, many people will want to get outside. I’m asking you to do so in a safe manner. Make sure you continue practicing good hygiene, stay at least six feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your household and wear a face covering in situations where practicing physical distancing is difficult. We may have grown tired of the virus, but it hasn’t grown tired. Please be vigilant.”
The following list of amenities will be tentatively open June 1 – soccer fields, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, tennis courts, dog parks, open spaces, conservation areas and trails.
Remaining closed will be pavilions/shade structures, washrooms, playgrounds, splashpads and skateparks.
Signage is being developed to provide proper guidelines for use by members of the public.
“Recreational uses only” means not for organized sports such as softball, soccer, football, or basketball as these activities do not allow for proper physical distancing. Permitting recreation use will allow residents to spend time outdoors with their family. Please note: fields will not be groomed or lined at this time.
King Township’s Public Library is developing a plan to safely offer modified services, such as curbside pickup, to ensure everyone’s health and safety. The Library will continue to keep everyone informed as decisions are made and plans confirmed. If you have any additional questions, please email info@kinglibrary.ca. Emails will be answered between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Staff are currently working with the user group community to develop safe protocols for the opening of facilities.
A decision on the status of summer camps will not be made until after June 2.
The Nobleton Outdoor Pool will not open for the 2020 season.
Indoor recreation facilities will remain closed until at least June 30, in line with the provincial decision to keep schools closed.
All events (public or private) will be cancelled for the summer months, up to and including Labour Day. Fall events will be evaluated for a future decision to be made no later than July 31.
For the most up-to-date information on how COVID-19 is impacting King Township’s programs and services, please visit covid19.king.ca.
