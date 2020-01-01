Township extends closures

April 1, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Township has closed all facilities including the Municipal Office to the public. These measures have been taken in support of the Province of Ontario’s direction to facilitate social distancing to protect staff and citizens from the spread of COVID-19. All facilities and the Municipal office will be closed to the public through to April 5th.
King Township is maintaining essential services, including Fire and Emergency Services, water and waste water, waste collection and roads.
They are continuing, where possible, to provide services to residents by email or by phone.
As a result, service levels for non-essential services may be delayed or suspended.
King is closely Monitoring COVID-19 developments. The health and safety of our citizens is our number one goal.
Please visit our website www.king.ca – COVID-19 for the latest updates.
