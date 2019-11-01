King Food Bank open this Saturday

March 17, 2020 · 0 Comments
With special social distancing measure in place, the Food Bank will be open to those registered to receive assistance this Saturday 9-11 a.m. Those needing help and not registered should do so immediately through email ktfoodbank@gmail.com or by phone, leaving a message at 905-806-1125. Registration is readily available to all residents of King Township.
As registrants arrive they will be assigned a number and requested to wait in their vehicle until it is their turn. People will be admitted to the building one at a time in sequence, with no gathering allowed either inside or outside the church where distribution is taking place.
There will be someone at the door of each of the three centres to greet registrants and give them numbers in sequence. Please consider arriving closer 10 a.m. to avoid the inevitable wait as a result of many arriving early.
As always, we thank Hillside Gardens for providing wonderful winter vegetables for all.
Please stay tuned as plans move along for our annual Sip & Savour cocktail party, and keep up to date with news at www.ktfb.ca
